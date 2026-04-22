Architect’s extended Georgian home on Booterstown Avenue

Address : 6 Booterstown Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin Price : €1,100,000 Agent : DNG Rock Road

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Located at the Rock Road end of Booterstown Avenue, Booterstown, and just across from the Dart station, number 6 is a sensitively restored Georgian two-storey-over-basement home. It extends to 154 sq m (1,657 sq ft) with three bedrooms and multiple reception rooms (one of which could make a fourth bedroom), and is for sale through DNG Rock Road seeking €1.1 million.

Determined to restore the house to its former glory while also creating a comfortable, modern home for their family, the architect owner stripped the house back to its bare bones and plastered the exposed walls in a lime render.

Old floors on every level were lifted and replaced with engineered wood floors on the ground and first floors, tiled on the garden level, with underfloor heating installed underneath. The heating system is air-to-water, and along with new heating, the house has been rewired and replumbed, with a Ber rating of B2.

The rooms have the satisfying Georgian proportions of extensive depth and height and are all dual aspect on the ground and first floors. A flight of granite steps leads up to the front door, painted red. There’s a small terrace to the front with the original wrought-iron railings still in place.

Smart black and white tiles adorn the entrance hallway which retains the original staircase. Two reception rooms open up on either side of the hallway, the room on the left is being used as a home office (or it could make another bedroom) with an original Kilkenny limestone fireplace. On the far side of the hall is the sittingroom with a stone fireplace, high ceilings, intricate coving and restored wooden shutters which have been stripped back to their original pine.

Steps lead down to a modern kitchen extension, and the evidence of an architect’s hand is everywhere here. There’s a small guest loo behind a sliding door and a banked wall of storage just before the extension. Cleverly, the new build was slightly staggered from the original building, allowing enough space at this end for a small courtyard that has a large picture window, ensuring this room is, like those above it, also dual aspect.

A Crittall-style door with a dropped soundproofing bar at its base leads into the kitchen, allowing visual connection while maintaining peace in the rest of the house. It’s a great space with dual rooflights, an island created from Calacatta Bluette marble stone that also appears on the kitchen counters and splashback.

Sliding doors open to the garden, which has two patios, a lawn and faces southeast. It’s been expertly tended and planted with roses, cotoneasters, acers and alliums and a south-facing wall has well-trained clematis montana and star jasmine adorning it.

Upstairs are two fine bedrooms that echo the elegant proportions of the reception rooms beneath them; both are dual aspect. All of the sash windows have been double-glazed, and despite the proximity to the Rock Road, interiors are hushed and still.

The third bedroom is at garden level; this is a lovely part of the house with hopper windows, ensuring maximum ventilation, and tiled floors. As well as a bedroom and family bathroom, there’s good storage down here with a space for bins and separate access to the road.

Moving to be closer to family, the owners are understandably reluctant to leave, citing great neighbours and proximity to the park and Dart station across the road as particular benefits. There is residential disc parking along Booterstown Avenue and Rock Road that comes with the property but they need to use their car so infrequently, they occasionally have to hunt for its last known location.

Entrance hallway

Doors from kitchen extension into hallway

Garden level kitchen and dining area

Sittingroom

Family bathroom