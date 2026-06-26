ResidentialTake 5

What will €710,000 buy in Switzerland, France, Greece, Italy and Co Westmeath?

One price, home and away: Bungalow with equestrian facilities, Swiss chalet and more

Greece: Kefalonia
Greece: Kefalonia
Alison Gill
Fri Jun 26 2026 - 05:302 MIN READ
Greece: Kefalonia

This villa in a small village north of Kefalonia is divided into two residences. Each has its own entrance and a floor area of 84sq m (904sq ft). They are traditional in design and have a livingroom, dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The properties have separate patio areas and a shared pool with views out over the bay of Evreti. There is an airport on the island with direct flights from London, Paris and Amsterdam, and regular ferries from the Greek mainland.

  • Price: €710,000
  • Agent: kefalonianproperty.com
Riverstown, Killucan, Westmeath
Riverstown, Killucan, Westmeath
Westmeath: Killucan

This four-bedroom dormer bungalow in Killucan, Co Westmeath, comes with six acres of landscaped grounds that include equestrian facilities. The C1-rated house has a floor area of 229sq m (2,468sq ft) with an entrance hall, kitchen, diningroom, utility, double-height livingroom, four bedrooms (two en-suite) and a bathroom. To the rear of the property is a floodlit sand arena, four loose boxes, a tack room and stables accommodation, as well as a detached double, lofted garage that is wired and currently used for storage.

  • Price: €709,000
  • Agent: James L Murtagh & Associates
Switzerland: Saxon
Switzerland: Saxon
Switzerland: Saxon

With the Alps behind, the Rhône valley in front and the village of Saxon just minutes away, the location of this chalet would never get boring. The house itself is in good condition following a recent renovation. With 130sq m (1,399sq ft) of living space, the chalet comes fully furnished. There are three bedrooms (two with balcony access), diningroom, kitchen and living area. The exposed rock from the mountains behind can be enjoyed from the jacuzzi in the garden where there is also a lawn, barbecue area and terrace.

  • Price: €706,280
  • Agent: valimmobilier.ch
France: Gourdon
France: Gourdon
France: Gourdon

This traditional French villa has been beautifully renovated and fitted with solar panels and underfloor heating. It is five minutes from Gourdon in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France. The main house of 297sq m (3,197sq ft) has four bedrooms (three of them en suite), a bright living space that opens out to the terrace, and a second reception room. There is an independent gite included in the sale with two bedrooms, while outside there is a swimming pool and enclosed dining area.

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  • Price: €710,000
  • Agent: beauxvillages.com
Italy: Taormina
Italy: Taormina
Italy: Sicily

Located in the popular town of Taormina in Sicily, this apartment is within walking distance of the action, but far away enough to feel private and peaceful. It is a decent size with 129sq m (1,389sq ft) of floor space that includes a living area that opens out to a terrace, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a storage room. The terrace wraps around the apartment, providing options for seating areas, and there is parking available, which is a bonus in a busy town. Catania airport is 48km away.

  • Price: €720,000
  • Agent: engelvoelkers.com
Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
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