What will €315,000 buy by the coast in Co Cork and in a vibrant Co Kildare town?

Beara cottage at Barrakilla, Ardgroom, sits on a hillside looking out to mountains on one side and the sea on the other.

Barrakilla, Ardgroom, Beara, Co Cork

€315,000, Sherry FitzGerald Daly Kenmare

This three-bedroom cottage, nestled amid immense natural beauty, sits on a hillside looking out to mountains on one side and the sea on the other. Extending to 101sq m (1,087sq ft), the interior of the home, which dates to the 1800s, is well presented, with lofted timber ceilings. The pretty gardens allow you to enjoy the surrounding landscape in style. It is 3.5km to Ardgroom village, 17km to Castletownbere and 32km to Kenmare. Ber D2

Plus: Incredible surrounding views

Incredible surrounding views Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

Naas apartment

32 Ornamental Gardens, Oldtown Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare

€315,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, Naas

This two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment comes to the market in the Oldtown Demesne housing estate in Co Kildare’s vibrant county town. Extending to 83sq m (893sq ft), it comprises an open-plan kitchen/livingroom, an en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom and a bathroom, all in good decorative order. It overlooks a communal green. It is a 20-minute walk from the town and a five-minute drive from Sallins & Naas train station (with 26-35-minute journey to Dublin Heuston).