What will €315,000 buy by the coast in Co Cork and in a vibrant Co Kildare town?

Barrakilla, Ardgroom, Beara, Co Cork
€315,000, Sherry FitzGerald Daly Kenmare
This three-bedroom cottage, nestled amid immense natural beauty, sits on a hillside looking out to mountains on one side and the sea on the other. Extending to 101sq m (1,087sq ft), the interior of the home, which dates to the 1800s, is well presented, with lofted timber ceilings. The pretty gardens allow you to enjoy the surrounding landscape in style. It is 3.5km to Ardgroom village, 17km to Castletownbere and 32km to Kenmare. Ber D2
- Plus: Incredible surrounding views
- Minus: It’s a drive to the shops
32 Ornamental Gardens, Oldtown Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare
€315,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, Naas
This two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment comes to the market in the Oldtown Demesne housing estate in Co Kildare’s vibrant county town. Extending to 83sq m (893sq ft), it comprises an open-plan kitchen/livingroom, an en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom and a bathroom, all in good decorative order. It overlooks a communal green. It is a 20-minute walk from the town and a five-minute drive from Sallins & Naas train station (with 26-35-minute journey to Dublin Heuston).
- Plus: Short distance from town centre and train station
- Minus: Outdoor space is shared