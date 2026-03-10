What will €800,000 buy on seven acres in Mayo and close to the city in Dublin 4?

Oatlands House, Bonniconlon, Co Mayo

€800,000, Property Partners Garrett Loftus

This six-bedroom detached home comes to the market less than a 15-minute drive from Ballina town on the edge of Bonniconlon village. The 314sq m (3,380sq ft) house occupies about seven acres of grounds that incorporate an orchard, two polytunnels and smallholding facilities. The property dates from the 1830s and is surrounded by panoramic countryside views. It could provide income potential as it features self-contained accommodation on the lower ground floor, comprising a kitchen/living area, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Ber C2

Plus Plenty of outdoor space to enjoy

Minus It’s a drive to the supermarket

3 Brookvale, Brookvale Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€795,000, DNG

3 Brookvale in Donnybrook, Dublin

This two-bedroom midterrace home comes to the market with a bright, modern interior. The extended home has a floor area of 100sq m (1,076sq ft) with a gravelled drive for parking to the front and a paved back garden. The attic has been converted with a large roof light overhead. The ground floor features a sleek kitchen/diningroom that flows into the living area connected to the garden by accordion glazed doors. There is also a utility room and a loo downstairs, with two double bedrooms and a modern shower room on the first floor. Brookvale Road is a short walk from Donnybrook village. Ber B2

Plus Does not require any upgrades

Minus Has no side access to garden