Upgraded villa on Portobello’s Vernon Street with extension and courtyard garden

Address : 7 Vernon Street, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €795,000 Agent : DNG Central

View this property on MyHome.ie

Vernon Street in Portobello is part of a dense warren of streets of Victorian villas and cottages built around the old Meath hospital. Number 7 Vernon Street has been renovated and is being brought to market by DNG, seeking €795,000.

A sage-green door opens into a small hallway with many original features still in situ, such as the fine fanlight over the door, coving and an original staircase, which splits in two. The sittingroom lies on the right. It features a deep bay window with new sash windows, and the fireplace has a stone surround with a stove. Alcoves on either side of the fireplace have been shelved.

Steps lead down to a lower return that has been transformed in a recent renovation. A new extension pushes the footprint of the 104sq m (1,119sq ft) property to its rear boundary, so this living space on the ground floor features a living and dining area, a long galley kitchen and a utility room at the end.

The living area has oak flooring, a cast-iron open fireplace and a spacious dining area that looks into the garden. The kitchen, recently installed, has a terracotta-tiled floor, blue base units, quartz countertops and brushed brass tap and handles.

The utility room at the end of the kitchen has laundry appliances, storage and a tall pantry unit that reaches to the ceiling. Heating is gas fired and the Ber rating is D2.

Keeping the kitchen to the side of the garden allows light, particularly in the afternoons onwards, to flood through this space, as it faces west. Sliding doors open on to a small, south-facing courtyard garden; it is maintenance free, with some planting of wisteria and jasmine on a side wall for summer colour. At the end of a garden is a door opening on to a lane for rear access.

Back in the hall, there is a bathroom under the stairs that incorporates a shower a shower. Stairs lead to the first floor, where there are two bedrooms: a smaller room just at the end of the staircase and a larger, principal bedroom beside it – both rooms overlook the back of the house.

Extending into the eaves on this level has created a feeling of spaciousness and the room looks smart, with oak flooring, downlighters and a handsome built-in wardrobe. A flight of stairs in this room leads to the best surprise in a house that is already full of them: a luxurious bathroom tucked under the eaves to the front of the house.

Lit by a skylight, there is a full bath on one side, a shower tiled in sage green – the shade runs unobtrusively throughout the property and is repeated here. And just as every square inch of this property has been considered and used, there is more storage here, hidden behind well-crafted panel doors.

Vernon Street is just beside the old Meath hospital, between Kevin Street and South Circular Road, and close to Camden Street with its abundance of cafes, restaurants and bars. There is residential disc parking to the front of the property, which is a 10-minute walk from the green line Luas stop at Harcourt Street and a 15-minute walk to St Stephen’s Green.

Entrance hallway

Sittingroom

Living area

Kitchen

Dining area

Main bedroom

En suite for main bedroom