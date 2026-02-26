Look inside: Revamped Victorian home in Sandycove exudes coastal elegance

Address : 16 Sandycove Avenue East, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €2,250,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

The owners of 16 Sandycove Avenue East bought the house in August 2023 for €1.425 million. Built in 1845 and one of the oldest houses on the road, it was in modest condition when the keys were handed over, with an extension already added to the back and period features restored.

Wanting to take the restoration further and put their own stamp on things, the owners pulled the house right back and started from scratch.

This refurbishment included filling out the extension at the back to create a family room off the kitchen, as well as an internal courtyard. All period features are standing to attention, the walls have been panelled, and new high-quality fitted carpets, curtains and kitchen appliances are included in the sale. Upgrades to the windows and heating system have brought the energy rating of the Victorian house to an impressive B3.

The work on the 197sq m (2,120sq ft) property is now complete, but circumstances have changed for the owners and number 16 is back on the market, now guiding €2.25 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. This means the next owner will be getting a fully renovated house that has yet to be occupied in its renovated form. The other major attraction of this old, new home is that it is just around the corner from the Forty Foot, with Sandycove, Glasthule and Dalkey villages within walking distance.

The seaside property has been dressed for the market and is in showhouse condition. From the front garden to the back door, everything has been given the once over. The entrance hall is wide and bright and has a new wall of panelling alongside the original features such as the large ceiling rose and ornate coving. An engineered wide-plank oak floor runs from the hall through to the kitchen.

To the right is the drawingroom that has a new deep-set box bay window that is large enough for a window seat. In fact, window seats are a big feature in the house and pop up in many of the rooms. Here there is a herringbone floor and a coal-effect gas fire with cast iron mantle.

A beautiful arch with bespoke bi-fold doors leads into the sittingroom, also with a cast-iron fireplace.

Back out in the hall there are steps down to the kitchen, with a door into the utility room on one side and a guest bathroom on the other.

The kitchen is fitted with olive green units and has an integrated Belling four-ring electric hob, integrated double Neff electric oven and Neff warming drawer. It opens out into the diningroom with a table set out at the window. To the right is the newer extension where the cosy family room is laid out around a log-effect gas induction fireplace with timber mantle, with doors out to the internal courtyard as well as the rear garden.

Entrance hall

Drawingroom

Up the stairs on the return is a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom with a bath with marble surround and separate shower.

The first-floor landing has a stained-glass window that throws light all the way down to the entrance hall. There are three bedrooms on the first floor. The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room with a skylight and porcelain tiled floor.

There is little for new owners to do outside unpacking their belongings. The gardens to the front and rear are small and low maintenance, and swimming, shops and schools are on the doorstep.

Arch between reception rooms

Kitchen

Kitchen

Family room

Dining area

Bedroom