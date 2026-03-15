Mark FitzGerald on housing crisis: Move Dublin Port and build 1,500 cost-rental apartments at RTÉ

Given its proximity to St Vincent’s Hospital, the RTÉ campus in Donnybrook could partly provide affordable accommodation for healthcare workers if transferred to the Land Development Authority. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Europe faces a housing crisis, and Ireland is among the countries experiencing it most intensely. Nowhere is the pressure greater than in Dublin.

Although our capital city occupies just 1.3 per cent of the country’s land it contains roughly 27 per cent of its population. If the city is to retain its young people and attract more back from abroad, new thinking about land use and housing supply is required.

Part of Dublin’s difficulty stems from decades of failure to recognise its restrictive geography and being unimaginative about land use and zoning.

As an entire county, Dublin comprises 92,000 hectares (228,000 acres), similar to Co Carlow, which can expand in multiple directions. Dublin, however, is hemmed in by nature: the Irish Sea to the east and the Dublin and Wicklow mountains to the south. Phoenix Park and surrounding State lands, along with Dublin Airport, occupy a combined 2,000 hectares, limiting land for housing.

We are beginning to create momentum in housing supply, but the challenge is not just about numbers. Ensuring rents are affordable for modest and middle incomes is equally important. Meeting this objective requires an emphasis on social and cost-rental housing, alongside determined action to tackle dereliction and underused property in the city centre.

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Compared with other European capitals, Dublin needs to catch up. Dublin’s housing stock is 13 per cent social housing but Copenhagen has 20 per cent, while Amsterdam and Vienna have more than 40 per cent. Achieving a more balanced system, with Dublin reaching 20 per cent, requires particular focus.

The first priority must be scrutinising expenditure on major projects that do not deliver infrastructure or housing. We can also no longer ignore the small size and poor condition of many corporation flats, which require major upgrades or redevelopment.

With undeveloped land scarce, serious questions arise about the long-term future of Dublin Port. It occupies about 260 hectares, nearly the combined size of Sandymount, Ranelagh, and Harold’s Cross.

Looking 80 to 100 years ahead, gradual relocation of the port could free significant land while reducing heavy freight traffic on the M50 motorway. In this context, the proposed €2 billion Dublin Port 2040 Masterplan should be independently scrutinised against the city’s housing priorities.

The plan to spend €200 million to €500 million upgrading the GPO is difficult to fathom amid an acute housing shortage. While it is historic, providing housing with affordable rents should take precedence.

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Dublin City Council, potentially with the OPW, could purchase the former Dublin Institute of Technology campus on Kevin Street for cost-rental housing alongside certain State offices. It is hard to justify relocating council offices as part of a €670 million project when upgrading older flats and delivering more social housing should be the priority.

The RTÉ campus presents a dilemma. Designed by Ronnie Tallon of Scott Tallon Walker, the complex is a landmark. Yet its preservation order hampers construction of more than 1,500 cost-rental apartments. Given its proximity to St Vincent’s hospital, the site could partly provide affordable accommodation for healthcare workers if transferred to the Land Development Authority (LDA).

The choice appears to be between preserving the complex at an estimated €300 million cost or delivering badly needed housing.

Moreover, two army barracks occupying about 36 hectares close to the city centre also require reconsideration.

Previously, Dublin could avoid difficult land-use decisions but today it cannot. We must think creatively and see the city through the eyes of 25- to 30-year-olds, many of whom already face a “rainy day” scenario. Government support for first-time buyers is welcome, but more must be done.

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Another factor constraining supply is increasing life expectancy. Advances in medicine mean many homeowners remain in their houses longer, maintaining spare rooms for children and grandchildren who often live abroad, reducing housing turnover and tightening supply.

This reality makes the “15-minute city” concept increasingly relevant. Dublin must use land efficiently and support higher-density development along major public transport corridors. Projects such as MetroLink will only deliver full value if matched by ambitious housing development near stations.

Housing policy cannot focus only on numbers. It must prioritise design that fosters integrated communities, reduces social isolation, and addresses child poverty. Higher density does not have to mean compromised living standards. With world-class architecture, good transport links, access to open space, and public parks, we can create denser neighbourhoods using scarce land wisely.

The approach should provide for students, graduates, renters, first-time buyers, people with disabilities, growing families and those downsizing later in life. A dynamic housing system offers options at each life stage, enabling movement as circumstances change. Dublin should retain its young people, welcome returning talent, and provide suitable housing for retirees wishing to downsize while staying connected to their communities.

Solving Dublin’s housing challenge will require difficult but unavoidable choices about public investment and land use, including building on unattractive green spaces. Capital spending must be redirected from non-priorities to infrastructure and housing delivery through the LDA, local authorities, and universities.

Ireland has the financial resources, architectural talent, and entrepreneurial capacity to build an outstanding housing system. If we do, Dublin, and indeed Ireland, can become a European leader in delivering housing that is affordable, sustainable and rooted in communities. Being a future role model should be the aim.

Mark FitzGerald is chairman of the Fine Gael Commission for renewal and a non-executive director of Sherry FitzGerald Group. This represents his personal views.