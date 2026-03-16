Mews tucked away off Serpentine Avenue in Sandymount

The Mews, 61 Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4: laid out entirely on ground level, with the kitchen/dining/livingroom and all four bedrooms opening on to a southwest-facing courtyard garden.

Address : The Mews, 61 Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,150,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

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You could say the Mews is a hidden gem – it’s so discreetly tucked away off Serpentine Avenue in Sandymount, Dublin 4, that you’d probably pass it by without knowing it’s there. This is great for having a sense of privacy, says the owner, but not so great when the food delivery driver is trying to bring you your Friday night takeaway. But once you find the narrow laneway alongside a former coach house that brings you to the front door of this contemporary four-bedroom detached house, you might feel a thrill of discovery.

The Mews is laid out entirely on ground level, with the kitchen/dining/livingroom and all four bedrooms opening on to a southwest-facing courtyard garden. The house is small, but the open-plan living area, the main bedroom and a smaller bedroom (used as a home office) are built to double height, creating a sense of space; high-level windows bring extra light into these rooms and there are rooflights to keep the lux levels high.

The house is cleverly laid out to work efficiently, with a wide hallway running along its entire length, with fitted closets giving ample storage and a utility space. A smaller hallway to the right leads through Crittall-style doors to the open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, which itself opens on to a large outdoor patio area; in the summer, this patio becomes an integral part of the living space, with the owners more often than not eating al fresco. The house might be in the middle of a busy Dublin suburb, but the sense of peace and quiet in the back garden is another hidden benefit.

Front

Front entrance

Hallway

Now that the children of the house are approaching double-digit age, the owners feel the time is right to move to a larger home, and the Mews, measuring 110sq m (1,184sq ft) with a C3 Ber rating, is for sale through Mullery O’Gara, seeking €1.15 million.

The owners did a lot of renovation work when they bought the Mews, putting in new oak herringbone floors in the hallway and the living areas, plus a new kitchen with a range of Shaker-style units with brushed brass handles and faucet, and quartz worktops. The owners put in an induction hob with a downward extraction fan, allowing for a clear wall space behind the kitchen worktop. They landscaped the secluded stonewalled back garden, taking out a huge 80ft elm tree that loomed over the property and cut off light, and laying it out in lawn, bordered by gravel and surrounded by wood cladding and mature hedging and shrubs, with a large paved patio area.

The house is in turnkey condition and would be perfect for a growing family or a downsizer, offering comfort, convenience and complete privacy.

Hallway

Kitchen/living/diningroom

Kitchen/dining/livingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

The bedrooms are all off the main hallway, and three of them have large picture windows and doors out to the garden. The family bathroom is also off the main hallway. There’s access to an attic storage space from here.

The main bedroom has a double-height ceiling and an en suite neatly tucked away. A fourth bedroom at the end of the hallway has dual-aspect windows. All windows in the house are double-glazed.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Family bathroom

There’s side access to the rear garden and a bike storage area. The house has the benefit of permit parking on Serpentine Avenue, and both the Sandymount and Lansdowne Dart stations are a short walk away. There’s also easy access to bus routes and shopping, with numerous excellent schools, sports and recreation facilities in the area.