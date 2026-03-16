Trump’s appeal for help on the Strait of Hormuz goes unanswered

US president Donald Trump speaking to reporters on Air Force One. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo

In the 2003 Iraq War, the then United States president George W Bush pushed hard to build an alliance and prepare public opinion over his decision to go to war against Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Many allies – Britain, Poland, Spain and others – joined the conflict, even though it lacked UN Security Council approval and lacked proof Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

In contrast, US president Donald Trump’s war with Iran was striking for the lack of effort involved in building any kind of alliance or public support in advance of the strikes.

More than two weeks into the conflict, he is belatedly looking for support in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The pleas have, so far, been politely negative.

On Saturday, he appealed to China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK to join a “team effort” to open up the chokepoint through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory. It’s the place from which they get their energy,” Trump said.

Oil tankers and ships have been lining up in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

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Japan and Australia, however, said they were not planning to send navy vessels to the Middle East to escort ships through the vital waterway, while China called on all sides to immediately cease military actions.

On Sunday, Trump went further, warning Nato faced a “very bad” future if US allies fail to assist.

A German government spokesman, however, said the war “has nothing to do with Nato”, adding it was an alliance to defend territory. The former head of the British military, Nick Carter, echoed these sentiments when he said the alliance was not designed for an ally to “go on a war of choice and then oblige everybody else to follow”.

The risks of sending naval vessels to the strait are considerable.

While US air strikes have destroyed its navy, Iran retains thousands of locally manufactured Shahed drones which could strike ships denied permission to access Hormuz.

Reuters has reported the US navy has rejected “near-daily” requests to escort ships in Hormuz as the “risk of attacks was too high for now.”

Iran, however, has allowed two India-flagged gas tankers to pass through the strait on Saturday, while New Delhi and Tehran have discussed permission for others.

Starmer, keen to repair relations with Trump, has said the UK is working with allies on a “viable, collective plan” to reopen the strait. How successful this will be remains to be seen.

German foreign minister Johann ⁠Wadephul said the EU’s naval force – known as ​Aspides – had not been effective in protecting shipping in the Red Sea from Yemeni Houthi attack.

“That is why I am very sceptical that extending Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz would provide greater ​security,” he stated.

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