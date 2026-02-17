What will €450,000 buy by the Luas in D18 and a short hop from Cork’s coast?

Country

Rathdrought Lodge, Rathdrought, Ballinadee, Co Cork

€450,000, Hodnett Forde

This 200-year-old farmhouse and its outbuildings come to the market less than a 20-minute drive from the charming coastal village of Kinsale. The property retains some of its period character in the form of an inglenook fireplace, exposed ceiling beams and whitewashed walls. Extending to 197 sq m (2,120 sq ft), the home has three en suite bedrooms as well as a kitchen/diningroom, two reception rooms and a utility room. The roof was replaced in 2017. Ber D2

Plus: Outbuildings offer potential

Minus: It’s a drive to amenities

Sandyford

Sandyford

Town

106 The Forum, Ballymoss Road, Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18

€450,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom second-floor apartment comes to the market in the Forum building, located, just down the road from the Stillorgan Green Line Luas stop, facilitating journeys of 25 minutes into Dublin city centre. Measuring 74 sq m (797 sq ft), the apartment is bright thanks to a triple aspect with modern interior finishes and a sheltered balcony. The main bedroom is en suite and there is a utility space off the hall. Ber B2

Plus: Ready to move into

Minus: Will come with management fees