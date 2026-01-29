New semidetached homes for sale in Co Meath from €425,000

Address : Cherryvalley Park, Rathmolyon, Co Meath Price : €425,000 Agent : Coonan Property and Hooke & MacDonald

The latest offering by developer McGarrell Reilly is Cherryvalley Park in Rathmolyon, Co Meath. Staying true to the signature look of the developer, it features a mix of facades, front doors and orientations, helping to vary the streetscape and avoid uniformity.

When complete, Cherryvalley Park will have 79 houses, with 20 homes being released in this first phase. The development offers a mix of two-storey semidetached and detached houses, arranged around a central open parkland. Each home will have its own driveway and private back garden.

In this initial launch, the three-bedroom semidetached houses measure 112-134sq m (1,213-1,447sq ft) and are priced from €425,000. There are also four-bedroom semidetached houses with floor areas ranging from 146sq m to 148sq m (1,572sq ft to 1,593sq ft), with prices from €465,000. Detached house types will be introduced in later phases of the development.

The Beech

Kitchen/diningroom

Kitchen

Example of built-in desk

Bedroom

Homes priced below €500,000 are eligible for the Help to Buy scheme for first-time-buyers, and first-time buyers can also avail of the First Home shared-equity scheme for houses priced below €475,000 in Co Meath. Those availing of the First Home scheme have the option to buy back the Government’s stake in their home and there are no charges during the first five years of ownership, but there is a service fee from year six.

Inside, the showhouse interiors feel spacious, with long, wide hallways, and landings at first-floor level that are large enough to accommodate a home office space with shelving unit, which is not part of the standard finish in the homes but an interesting option nonetheless.

The layout of the houses includes a livingroom to the front and an open-plan kitchen and dining area to the rear, with doors opening out to the garden. There is a guest bathroom off the hallway, along with a utility room adjoining the kitchen.

The houses carry an A2 energy rating and are equipped with air-to-water heat pumps and mechanical ventilation systems. Kitchens come fully fitted with units by BeSpace, the larger bedrooms include wardrobes and the gardens will be seeded and fenced as standard.

The development is directly across the road from St Michael’s Church, and there’s a creche at the entrance to the estate. Rathmolyon village is just a few minutes’ walk away, with a dedicated path leading in. The village has a strong sense of community and has a primary school, church, local shop, pub and GAA club.

For commuters, the location is 8km from Trim, 10km from Kilcock, 18km from Maynooth and about 50km from Dublin. Enfield train station is less than a 15-minute drive away, and there is also a school bus in the area serving nearby schools.