Charming two-bed with city courtyard close to Dublin docklands

Address : 14 Albert Court East, Off Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin 2 Price : €620,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

It’s easy to miss Albert Court East in Dublin 2. The narrow residential cul-de-sac located off Grand Canal Street Lower lies just opposite the junction of Macken Street, where the Treasury Building – now owned by Google – is located.

The quiet lane was developed in Victorian times – as was its parallel neighbour Albert Place East – though their architecture differs. While the wider Albert Place East is characterised by mainly two-storey redbrick town houses, Albert Court East (formerly named Moira Court) is a line of smaller, mainly one- and two-bed properties.

Since the early 2000s, both streets have undergone extensive renovations in tandem with the growth of nearby “Silicon Docks”, which makes these properties popular with both landlords and tech workers. What makes them special is their heritage architecture.

Number 14 Albert Court East, a handsome Victorian two-bedroom home, has just launched to the market. Originally purchased in 2021 for the sum of €275,000, it underwent a complete transformation by brothers Donal and John Doyle of Hillport Construction, as it had lain idle for more than three decades.

The current owners purchased the property in 2022 for the sum of €580,000 and are now moving on from the two-bedroom house due to a growing family.

Commending Hillport Construction on the renovations, the owners say nothing had to be done when they moved into number 14, which lies on a tiny lane to the right as you ascend the cul-de-sac, where there is on-street parking for two cars and a new electric charging point.

Hallway

Bifold doors at the rear of the kitchen open on to a small tiled courtyard

Living area

Extending to 65sq m (700sq ft), the focal point of this Victorian gem is an open-plan living area and kitchen, which has grey units and quality Neff appliances. Two bedrooms, both of which are good-sized doubles, flank either side of the front hallway and the principal has the benefit of an en suite bathroom, which is one of two bathrooms in the property.

When renovations took place before 2022, the removal of a chimney gave a greater footprint and lots of insulation saw the Ber rise to B3. At that time an outside loo was removed, which in turn allowed space for a small city courtyard. The owners love this tiled south-facing patio and say when they pull back the bifold doors it’s as if they have another room and use this sun trap frequently for outside dining.

And outside dining will be a good selling point for new owners too, not just off the kitchen but the fact that there is a food court around the corner on Grand Canal Street Lower serving everything from Indian cuisine to hamburgers and fresh fish and chips, in addition to local eateries such as The Old Spot and 3FE coffee.

The property has two double bedrooms

The outdoor courtyard space

In terms of location, it’s close to Ballsbridge, the Aviva Stadium and the Bord Gáis Theatre (about a six-minute walk), while Grafton Street for shopping and the like is a 20-minute walk away.

Two local gym options include FLYEfit on Macken Street and SportsCo on South Lotts Road (a 10-minute walk), which has everything from a swimming pool to padel courts and fitness classes.

Owners say they love that their home has the best of both worlds: a mixture of privacy and quietness, yet surrounded by numerous, walkable amenities. Due to this it will appeal to both landlords and young professionals given its location so close to Dublin Docklands – especially the newly heightened Google building which will have the capacity for about 1,500 employees. The property, in turnkey condition, is now available through Owen Reilly, seeking €620,000.