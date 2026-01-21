Look inside: Immaculately presented Phibsborough Victorian designed around a painting for €895,000

Address : 33 Shandon Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €895,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The immaculately presented end-terrace Victorian redbrick at number 33 Shandon Road in Phibsborough is as turnkey as they come, with the considerate owners taking every step to make it as comfortable and inviting as possible.

In fact, they had no intention of moving this time last year, when they retrofitted the property – installing a new boiler, a zone-control heating system, a new front door and solar panels – until they decided it was “now or never” that they would take on a new home renovation project. Their upgrading efforts have resulted in a B1 Ber, a great result for a period home. With 16 solar panels on the roof, they have lessened their bills and have electricity to spare to sell back to the grid.

Extending to 122sq m (1,313sq ft), this three-bedroom home with an en suite studio is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €895,000.

Two design elements that really shine at number 33 are the use of natural elements such as wood and stone to create a connection to the outdoors, and the coherent colour scheme of deep greens, rich browns and burnt burgundy.

How did they come up with the scheme? Well, with different tastes to contend with, the couple agreed to orientate their colour choices around the one piece of art they both love: a painting hung pride of place over the fireplace in the diningroom called Ballinasloe Horse Fair, Misty Morning 1998, by Alex McKenna. Hailing from Mayo and Donegal, the couple were both drawn to the scene, with the flat-capped figures reminding them of their fathers and the west of Ireland. They even went so far as to put a grey tweed-effect sofa in the livingroom reminiscent of the flat caps.

Number 33 Shandon Road is located on the corner site just across from the well-known Bang Bang cafe. Beyond black railings, the facade is adorned by three sash windows with white frames, with the beautiful yellow front door nestled under an archway. No expense was spared in retrofitting the door to retain the period style and the original stained glass, while making it airtight and double glazed.

Inside, the high ceilings are immediately notable, and the line of sight is drawn down the hall to the well-planted back garden – a feature proposed by their architect when the couple were upgrading the home from a derelict state, having purchased it in 2012.

To the right, off the hall, the diningroom sits to the front of the property. Painted a calming shade of green, it features a rosewood dining set the couple sourced in Amsterdam, a mid-century cabinet they had restored and the aforementioned McKenna painting.

Two steps lead down to the minimalist kitchen with a wall of built-in Shaker-style grey units and quartz countertops. The room gets light from a large inset window in the side wall. The room leads out to a handy sheltered side passage where the couple store their bikes and firewood.

Entrance, showing the yellow front door with stained-glass panels

Hallway

Diningroom

Ballinasloe Horse Fair, Misty Morning (1998) by Alex McKenna

The kitchen is fitted with built-in Shaker-style grey units

Livingroom, with polished stone chimney breast

Herringbone wooden floors in the livingroom

Main bedroom

En suite shower room

Back garden and studio

Back garden in bloom

En suite studio bedroom

Studio living area

The spacious livingroom to the rear of the house is the piece de resistance, with herringbone wooden floors, a wood-burning stove with polished stone above the chimney breast and glazed doors across the entire rear wall, allowing the outside in. There is also a large rectangular roof light allowing light to flood in above the sofa.

Outside, the back garden has been well looked after with a stone patio, replete with planted beds and a pathway to the rear studio. The couple used the 26sq m studio for painting and as a gym previously, but have most recently used it as guest accommodation.

[ Victorian two-bed adapted for contemporary living in Dublin 8 for €650,000Opens in new window ]

Back inside, and up the stairs that feature a textured runner, the main bathroom is located on the rear return. It is a relaxing room with a bath, tiled in white with a burgundy ceiling.

On the first floor, the en suite main bedroom sits to the rear with a dual aspect. It is made particularly inviting by deep green colour drenching and lamp lighting. The en suite wet room features stone tiling, twin sinks and a roof light above the shower.

The second double bedroom is to the front of the house, painted in a muted mauve, alongside a single bedroom which the owners used as a walk-in wardrobe.

This beautiful home also enjoys a convenient location, with nearby access to the Luas green line at Cabra, the Royal Canal Greenway, and the cafes, pubs and restaurants of the village. It is just a 30-minute walk or 10-minute cycle from Stoneybatter or O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.