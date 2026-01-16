Victorian two-bed adapted for contemporary living in Dublin 8 for €650,000

Address : 35 St Alban’s Road, Dublin 8 Price : €650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

On St Alban’s Road in Dublin 8, change has been incremental rather than dramatic. Some houses have been extended, others reworked within their original footprints, but few have escaped the pull of modernisation. Behind the late Victorian facades, most have been quietly adapted to suit contemporary living.

Number 35 is one such house. Dating back to around 1890, it underwent a full refurbishment in 2004 under architect Paul Keogh. Extra length and continuous living spaces were the result of the extensive project. The house now flows from the front door to the back, with each room linking into the next through pocket doors.

With a floor area of 75sq m (807sq ft), the two-bedroom midterrace home is on the market for €650,000 through Sherry FitzGerald. A bedroom sits at either end of the house, with a long, light-filled living space that incorporates a living/diningroom, galley kitchen and an outdoor area running between them.

From the street, the house has lost none of its period charm, from the distinct redbrick facade to the railed front yard, with only the pink front door hinting at the contemporary interior beyond.

Straight away, the more modern design takes advantage of the high ceilings in the hall, with shelving running down the left-hand side. To the right is the first bedroom, with en suite bathroom. It faces on to the road, but the window has been fitted with blinds that allow for privacy while retaining the daylight.

A pocket door slides open from the hallway into the living/diningroom. This has a stove in the original hearth and double doors out to the garden, with another sliding door leading into the kitchen.

The galley-style kitchen has a long line of white units with timber worktops down one side and a full glass wall with door to the outdoor area on the other side.

The flow of the house continues thanks to yet another pocket door to a guest bathroom and utility room, with the second bedroom (also en suite) tucked away at the back of the property.

The placement of the decked yard in the centre of the house allows light to reach every room. This brightness, along with the high ceilings and fresh white walls, gives a gallery-like feeling to the property, with the owner’s artistic background evident in the colourful works displayed throughout the house.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Front bedroom

Back bedroom

Outdoor space

Number 35 was recently repainted, and a new deck was fitted in the garden, so there is little work for new owners to do unless they want to undertake a few upgrades to improve the D1 energy rating.

Located off the South Circular Road, St Alban’s Road has many of Dublin 8’s finest cafes and restaurants nearby – like Bastible, Noshington and Bibi’s. The house is ideal for young professionals working in the city, which is 15 minutes away on foot, or medical staff due to start at the long-awaited Children’s Hospital – also just a walk away. There is permit parking on the street, though a car is not a necessity in this part of the city.