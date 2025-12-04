Five homes on view this week in Stoneybatter, Glasnevin, Glenageary, Monkstown and Dublin city

84 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

€950,000, DNG

Location is everything when it comes to number 85 Botanic Road, just around the corner from Ireland’s premier garden. The four-bedroom house was renovated in 2021 and has retained many original features. With a floor area of 165sq m (1,776sq ft), the house has an entrance hall, two spacious reception rooms, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms and four bedrooms, as well as a back garden with off-street parking, and the Botanics on the doorstep. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

96 Johnstown Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€795,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom family home in Glenageary is on a quiet road in an area that is popular with families, given its proximity to schools, sporting grounds and parks. No 96 Johnstown Avenue is set out over 150sq m (1,615sq ft), with a kitchen extension, and there is potential to convert the attic. Inside there is a livingroom, shower room and open-plan kitchen/diningroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

4 Birch, Abbey Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin

DNG, €1.095m

Number 4 Birch is a new build home that is finished to a high standard and located on a corner site in the mature setting of Abbey Park in Monkstown. With a floor area of 151sq m (1,625sq ft), the semidetached property has a family room, guest bathroom and open-plan kitchen/dining/lliving room with a pantry. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and the principal bedroom with bathroom is on the top floor. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

33 Erne Street Upper, South city centre, Dublin 2

€795,000, Owen Reilly

This is city living at its finest – a 110sq m (1,184sq ft) refurbished period home with a garden just minutes from Merrion Square, Trinity College and Grand Canal Dock. It underwent a full renovation in 2016 that included an extension, new roof and new windows. Inside there is an entrance hall, livingroom, kitchen and diningroom on the ground floor, with two bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom upstairs. The rear garden is west-facing and low maintenance. Ber C1

On view: By appointment at owenreilly.ie

Mews House, Jerome Connor Place. Infirmary Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€648,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Mews House, an A1-rated new build, is on Jerome Connor Place, just off Infirmary Road in Stoneybatter. The detached property is laid out over 84sq m (904sq ft) and has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the ground floor is the hallway, guest bathroom and open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom. Upstairs, both bedrooms are doubles with en suite bathrooms. The house has underfloor heating on the ground floor, an air-to-water heat pump and solar panels. Ber A1

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie