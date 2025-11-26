Modern four-bed on Bushy Park Road in Rathgar for €2.2m

Address : 5 The Paddock, Bushy Park Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €2,200,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

In 2018, developer Turkington Rock purchased number 59 Bushy Park Road in Rathgar, transforming a 1950s ranch-style house into a scheme of eight boutique homes. The Paddock, designed by architects Odos and completed in 2022, is made up of a terrace of three five-bedroom houses to the front, an independent three-bedroom property, and a terrace of four four-beds to the rear.

Number 5, which sold for €1.5 million at the time, is now back on the market guiding €2.2 million with Sherry Fitzgerald. The end-terrace home has four bedrooms arranged over three floors.

The interior, originally completed by Helen Turkington, remains sleek in style, and the overall finish still reads as clean and contemporary.

Accommodation extends to 245sq m (2,637sq ft) and has been adapted in the intervening years to work around family life.

The ground floor is all about the open plan kitchen/living/diningroom at the rear. The kitchen is set out around an island housing an integrated induction hob with V-Zug downdraft extractor. Twin ovens, a steam oven, built-in fridge, separate wine fridge and Quooker tap are included, along with a built-in Miele coffee machine. A pantry unit sits behind folding pocket doors, and further storage is available in the adjoining utility. Floor-to-ceiling, triple-glazed sliding doors open from this space to the rear garden.

To the front of the house is a home office fitted with bespoke hand-painted cabinetry by Newtown Woodworks, while a guest bathroom fully tiled in porcelain is located off the wide hallway.

A double-height oak staircase leads to the first floor, where there are two bedrooms. One, currently used as a family TV room, includes built-in units and a full-length window overlooking the front. The second bedroom occupies the remainder of the floor and comes with two walk-in wardrobes, an en suite bathroom and a south-facing balcony.

At basement level are two further bedrooms, both en suite, along with a cinema room fitted with bespoke lighting and surround sound. The bedrooms open to private courtyard areas, each with steps leading up to the garden.

The garden at entrance level, designed by Greenstone Landscapes, is paved and laid out with separate seating areas, with planted borders featuring shrubs, plants, ferns and olive trees. The smaller basement courtyards have composite decking and are large enough to have their own tables and chairs.

Parking for two cars is provided to the front, along with an electric charger, and additional parking is available within the development.

A lot of work went into achieving an A1 rating for these properties back at construction stage. Number 5 is heated using an air-to-water pump and comes with a high level of airtightness and insulation. There is a heat recovery ventilation system, underfloor heating, remote controlled air conditioning in south-facing rooms and all windows are triple-glazed.

The property is within walking distance of schools including The High School, Stratford College, Terenure College and Alexandra College, with Bushy Park also just a stroll away. Its location, combined with the flexibility of its layout, will likely appeal to buyers seeking a family home in Dublin 6.