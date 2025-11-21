What will €420,000 buy in Spain, France, the UK, Portugal and Galway?

Spain: Murcia

In the countryside of the Murcia region is this whitewashed four-bedroom villa. Built by the owners in the quiet Rusticana area 35 years ago, it has its own pool and mature garden. The house is set out over 255sq m (2,745sq ft) so has plenty of space for guests. Inside there is a livingroom with traditional fireplace, a fully fitted kitchen with all appliances included in the sale, a den or office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Price €420,000

Agent 2let2sell2buy.com

Keekill, Headford, Co Galway

Ireland: Galway

Built in 2000, this detached house in Keekill is beside Lough Corrib and close to Headford. It has a floor area of 209sq m (2,250sq ft). The open-plan living space, which includes the kitchen and diningroom, runs across the back of the house, with doors opening out to the deck and one-acre garden. There is also a separate study room, a utility, guest bathroom, three bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom and another large living space upstairs.

Price €420,000

Agent O’Donnellan & Joyce

Two dwellings in France

France: Villefranche de Rouergue

In a pretty village beside Villefranche de Rouergue are two separate houses arranged in an L-shape around a courtyard in this sale. They are both renovated and ready to walk into. The first house has a livingroom, kitchen, boiler room and four en suite bedrooms, with additional space in the attic. In the second house is a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The garden is full of trees and flowers with a vegetable plot and several terraces.

Price €420,000

Agent selectionhabitat.com

Farm building in Cornwall

England: Cornwall

This four-bedroom cottage is set in a rural farmstead just outside Delabole village with easy access to the north Cornwall coast. It has a traditional barn attached to it that could be converted into extra living space, subject to planning permission. There is a livingroom with stove, kitchen and diningroom downstairs, while upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a patio outside the front door and gardens to the front and rear.

Price €419,156 (£370,000)

Agent bopproperty.com

Semi-detached house near Lisbon

Portugal: Lisbon

Less than an hour from Lisbon is the village of Gradil in Portugal. This three-bedroom semidetached house in the area is set out over three floors and has a livingroom with fireplace, kitchen, main bedroom with en suite and two double bedrooms. Lisbon airport is 30 minutes away and the village, with shops, cafes, library and church, is on the doorstep.

Price €420,000

Agent esalesinternational.com