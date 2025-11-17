We are considering a timber-frame extension. Is this the right choice?

We are thinking about extending our kitchen and are considering a timber-framed option. It doesn’t seem to be much cheaper than a traditional build but the time within which the work can be done is quicker. My concern is firstly with increasing bad weather. Are there more likely to be problems with a timber-framed structure than brick? Secondly, if we are looking to sell in 20 years, will a timber-frame extension be more likely to be considered a liability than a plus?

Extending your home is generally a positive move. A well-planned extension not only adds valuable living space but also improves comfort and property value. Kitchen extensions are one of the most popular home improvements, providing both lifestyle and resale benefits when done correctly.

Before looking at construction options, it’s important to check planning compliance. Depending on the size and layout of your extension, it may fall under exempted development, but this is not always the case. Consulting a chartered building surveyor or architect early on will ensure you receive clear advice on both planning and building regulation requirements. Even if planning permission is not needed, building regulations compliance and certification are essential – and these documents will be requested by your solicitor if you sell in future. Doing it right at the outset will save potential difficulties later.

Turning to the question of construction type, both timber frame and masonry (block/brickwork) can provide durable, high-quality buildings when properly designed and executed. Each system has its own characteristics and the best choice often depends on the site conditions, and your particular priorities.

A timber-frame build offers precision and speed, as much of the structure is prefabricated in a controlled factory environment. The frame can be erected quickly, allowing the building to be made weather-tight sooner – a clear advantage in our climate. Timber frame walls can also achieve excellent levels of insulation and airtightness, contributing to good energy efficiency. However, it’s essential that the design allows for adequate ventilation and moisture control, and that the external cladding (usually brick, render or similar) is properly detailed to prevent water ingress. If poorly built or left exposed during construction, timber can be vulnerable to moisture, which may lead to long-term issues.

By contrast, masonry construction tends to be more forgiving during the build and is perceived as the more “traditional” and robust option in Ireland. It offers strong thermal mass, good sound insulation, and minimal risk of damage from intermittent exposure to weather during construction. Masonry walls are also easier to modify later, for example if new openings are needed. On the downside, blockwork can be slower to complete, more weather-dependent during early stages, and can be somewhat less efficient thermally unless well insulated.

In terms of life expectancy, well-built masonry can often last 100 years or more, while modern timber frame systems, when maintained and protected, can achieve a design life of 60 years or longer – and many last far beyond that in practice. Proper detailing, good ventilation and avoidance of moisture are key to longevity for timber systems. Over the past two decades, timber-frame technology and standards have advanced significantly, meaning today’s certified systems are far superior to older examples that sometimes earned a mixed reputation.

Chartered building surveyor Damian King

As for future resale value, a properly constructed and certified timber frame extension should not be seen as a liability in 20 years. Timber frame is now widely accepted in Ireland – a substantial proportion of new housing, particularly estate developments, is built using timber systems. Buyers and surveyors are familiar with them and, provided there is certification and maintenance evidence, the resale market treats them on a par with masonry construction.

Regarding construction timelines, for smaller extensions the overall speed advantage of timber frame may be modest. Groundworks, finishes and services tend to take similar time regardless of structure type. Costs are also comparable – while timber frame can reduce time on site, prefabrication and transport can offset much of this saving.

In summary, both systems can perform equally well when properly executed. Timber frame is a well-established, sustainable and efficient form of construction, while masonry remains the traditional and time-tested option. Whichever route you choose, ensure professional design, certified compliance and good workmanship – these are what ultimately determine quality and long-term value.

Damian King is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

