Address : Apartment 19, 55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2 Price : €1,550,000 Agent : Savills

Number 55 Lad Lane is a striking development of 25 ultra-contemporary apartments nicely positioned between Baggot Street and Leeson Street in Dublin’s city centre, which went on the market originally in October 2022. Built by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount, and designed by Darrell O’Donoghue of ODAA architects, the six-storey mixed-use development also has an enterprise centre on the ground floor and parking at basement level.

Number 19, on the third floor, is the first resale apartment in the building, and while its furnishings and well-crafted finishes remain pristine three years later, the owner has upgraded the apartment to an even higher specification, adding bespoke joinery - including attractive wall panels - and amping up the electrical systems and interior lighting.

This spacious apartment, measuring 126 sq m (1,345 sq ft) is made for high-end city living, with three large bedrooms, three bathrooms (two en suite), a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge area, a utility room and storage room. In addition to that ample interior space, the apartment also has three generous, private, covered terraces - one accessed from the lounge to the front and the other two accessed from the three bedrooms. These terraces are almost additional reception rooms in themselves, perfect for entertaining or relaxing, and linking to the apartment via large glass sliding doors.

The rich, claret colours and soft vertical strip lighting in the hall sets a luxurious tone for the rest of the apartment. The light fixtures have been updated, with art lights, wall sconces, chandeliers, dimmable LED lighting and sensor lights creating a relaxed ambience throughout the property.

The high-acoustic performance concrete floors and solid concrete blockwork walls ensure a tranquil atmosphere, blocking out sounds from adjoining apartments. The apartment has a heat-recovery ventilation system with heat pump, and thermostatic zone underfloor heating system, with Hive smart thermostat upgrades integrated with Google Home in each room. The apartment has an A2 Ber rating.

The kitchen is made by high-end German brand Allmilmö, and has floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, gorgeous Arabescato marble worktops and splashbacks, and integrated Siemens appliances including oven, hob, fridge-freezer and dishwasher. There’s also a great built-in coffee station in the corner, which busy professionals will naturally gravitate to in the morning.

The lounge area is subtly divided from the kitchen/dining area by a mesh-screened partition, and this section also has bespoke joinery incorporating a media station and ample storage. Glass doors with bespoke drapery and voiles lead out the southwest-facing front terrace, which looks across to LinkedIn’s European headquarter offices at Wilton Park. The terraces also have concealed storage spaces for Christmas decorations and the like.

Off the entrance hall is a very useful utility/boot room, with a wall of hanging space for cloaks, a washer and dryer, a worktop and sink, and an additional storage room behind. For pet owners, there’s a handy catflap in the door of the storage room, and in the livingroom is an added feature for cat people - a feline-friendly play den discreetly hidden behind a cupboard door.

Also off the hall is the main bathroom, which has deluxe sanitary ware and is fully tiled in dark greys. The three bedrooms look out to the rear of the building, and the two larger bedrooms have en suites, both with dark grey tiling. Bedroom one opens on to its own private, covered terrace overlooking a landscaped courtyard and giving great views across the cityscape.

Entrance hall

Kitchen/diningroom

Lounge

Kitchen/diningroom/lounge

Front terrace

Utility room and storage room

Rear terrace

Bathroom

Main bedroom

En suite

Second bedroom

Third bedroom/home office

Rooftop terrace

Bedrooms two and three share a terrace, and bedroom three is currently in use as a home office. All the bedrooms have blackout curtains and a sheer voile layer for filtering light, and custom joinery with integrated wardrobes; bedrooms one and two have bespoke headboards and bedside lockers, and bedroom two has handy mobile phone alcoves on each side of the bed, with high-speed charging cables.

Apartment owners also have access to a landscaped rear garden area with kids’ playground, and also to a large roof terrace with stunning views on all sides over the Dublin cityscape, with landmarks such as the Aviva Stadium, the Poolbeg chimneys, the Convention Centre, IFSC, Liberty Hall and College Square - currently Dublin’s tallest building - clearly visible. The residents of 55 Lad Lane often organise social events on this spacious terrace, which has concrete seating areas spread throughout and is surrounded by secure glass balustrades and landscaped greenery.

The apartment has two dedicated parking spaces in the basement, but a big attraction for working professionals is the city-centre location, with St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square just a short walk away, shopping, culture and entertainment on the doorstep, and easy access to bus, Dart and Luas routes.

Apartment 19, 55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2, measuring 126 sq m (1,345 sq ft) with an A2 Ber rating, is on sale through Savills asking €1.55 million.