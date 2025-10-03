What will €315,000 buy in France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Co Kilkenny?

Greece: Lefkada

With unobstructed sea and mountain views, this villa is completely private, yet just 600 metres from the town, beach and restaurants of Nikiana on Lefkada in the Ionian Islands. The main house is 105sq m (1,130sq ft) and features two bedrooms, a large balcony and air conditioning. There are also two independent one-bedroom guest suites located beneath the house. They are both fully furnished, and one has a kitchen.

A farmhouse in Co Kilkenny

Ireland: Co Kilkenny

At Ballilogue in the Nore Valley in Co Kilkenny is a charming low-built farmhouse that extends to 132sq m (1,420sq ft). Fully renovated, with potential to convert the outbuildings, this three-bed is full of character. The interiors have remained traditional in style with a livingroom, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and utility on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room. The mature and well-kept grounds around the E2-rated house come with an orchard.

A timber-framed house in France's Nouvelle-Aquitaine

France: Puymiclan

In the small commune of Puymiclan in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France is a timber-framed house set in a beautiful, wooded plot. With 60sq m (646sq ft) of indoor living space, this property was built in 2015 and has an open-plan kitchen, living and diningroom with double-height ceilings. There are three bedrooms on the ground floor and a utility room. Upstairs is a mezzanine area, a fourth bedroom and a bathroom. Bordeaux airport is just over an hour’s drive away.

A traditional villa in Italy's Tuscany

Italy: Barga

Just 5km from Barga in Tuscany is a renovated four-bedroom traditional villa sitting on a one-acre garden. The 260sq m (2,799sq ft) of accommodation is in good condition and laid out over two floors with a basement below. There is a kitchen, livingroom, lounge with access to a terrace and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and another bathroom. There is plenty of space in the basement for conversion, plus a garage and a laundry room. The villa is just over an hour from Pisa airport.

A cottage in Portugal's Algarve

Portugal: Tavira

In the centre of the small town of Tavira, this two-bedroom, single-storey cottage is within walking distance of the beach, shops and restaurants. With 77sq m (829sq ft) of living space, the property is small but functional. The accommodation consists of a livingroom, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. Outside there is a private patio and a small garden. Faro airport is a 30-minute drive away.