Substantial detached home designed to incorporate verdant grounds in Carrickmines for €3.25m

Address : Mulberry, 21 Brennanstown Vale, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Price : €3,250,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

Developed in the 1990s, houses in the enclave of Brennanstown Vale are substantial, detached homes on some of the largest sites in Carrickmines. Indeed, some grounds on which these houses stand could well be considered large enough to be development plots. Purchased as sites in the 1980s and 1990s, these homes are individual once-off trophy homes, so much so that Brennanstown Vale is often referred to as “millionaires’ row”.

A search on the Property Price Register gives a clear indication that houses here tend to be homes for life, only being offered for sale when babes have flown the coop. They have always tended to sell well; the latest house to have sold here was Barrymore, at number 10, which achieved €3.5 million in 2022.

Mulberry, at number 21 Brennanstown Vale, has just been released to the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty. It was purchased by its owners back in 2015 for €1.55 million, when it was called Belvoir.

Besides the name, much has changed in the substantial detached house. In fact, old photos are still online and worth a peek to see that vast changes the property has undergone.

Gone are the royal-blue carpets with windows dressed in theatrical swags. But those did not deter its interior architect owner, who saw a diamond in the rough and the potential for it to become an outstanding home set on private site extending to three-quarters of an acre. Citing Frank Lloyd Wright’s ethos of organic architecture, she fell for the way that the house was in total harmony with the site and was a natural extension of the landscape.

In testament to this way of almost living in nature, the property now has two double doors from a sittingroom as well as from the diningroom. Furthermore, a conservatory has four single doors opening to the garden and the kitchen has three sets of patio doors, and this integration with the gardens really lends itself to entertaining.

Now measuring a considerable 345sq m (3,713sq ft) with further accommodation in what was a former garage – now a studio/den offering an additional 42sq m (452sq ft) – it is substantially larger than its original 251sq m (2,702sq ft), as advertised when last for sale in 2014.

Angled to follow the path of the sun, the house centres on a Cillian Johnston kitchen in an extension designed by EMD Architects, who also included a living and dining area. The brief, according to its owner, was that she “wanted to pull the personality of the house and its surroundings into the design”.

Describing it like “a big hug”, the kitchen has been given a colour wash but appears which appears more mellow in person than in the photograph. Creating interest is the ceiling: “As the roof had a pagoda feel we decided to have exposed beams that show their function,” the owner says.

Hall

Kitchen

Formal diningroom

Formal livingroom

Livingroom in the new extension

Double garage has been transformed into a one-bedroom studio

Studio in what was a garage

Patios are located all around the south and western faces

The site is totally private and extends to 0.75 of an acre

Stepping out from the kitchen it becomes evident that the family who live here love the outdoors, as the entire south- and west-facing aspects feature wraparound patios.

There is a utility room off the kitchen, which was in its heyday the original kitchen, and is now also used as a secondary kitchen when catering for large numbers of guests as it has a second set of appliances.

In terms of reception rooms, off the hallway – now with a lovely fireplace and a welcome point for guests – lies a super drawingroom with an ornate fireplace.

Two further reception rooms, a formal diningroom and sunroom/conservatory have south-facing aspects giving for its residents and indeed guests, when they are invited to mingle between the gardens and indoors.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, all of which are en suite. Two of these rooms are particularly fine; the principal has a vaulted a ceiling, double doors to a balcony and a dressingroom, while bedroom four has a superb bay window overlooking the gardens and its own fireplace.

Approached by a sweeping driveway flanked by the white blooms of Hydrangea Annabelle, the property now has mature well stocked gardens on which a detached one-bedroom studio (a former double garage) now stands. There’s also a heated pagoda that the family use year round.

Located in a peaceful cul-de-sac just minutes from the Carrickmines green-line Luas stop and the village of Foxrock, it is also close to the Nord Anglia International School, which can be reached by a private slip road in about an eight-minute drive, rather than having to go through Foxrock village, according to its owner.

Now downsizing, its owner loves the peace and quiet of her home and has placed the B3-rated property on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €3.5 million.