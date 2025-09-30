Residential

What will €450,000 buy in Castleknock and west Cork?

Two homes, one price: A three-bed by the coast in Cork or a two-bed apartment by the Phoenix Park

Three-bed near Skibbereen
Jessica Doyle
Tue Sept 30 2025 - 05:00

Country

The Paddock, Aughadown, Skibbereen, Co Cork

€450,000, Pat Maguire Properties

This three-bedroom detached bungalow is surrounded by rolling fields a four-minute drive from Roaringwater Bay on the west Cork coast. It occupies 0.6 of an acre with landscaped grounds of neat lawns surrounded by ample shrubbery. Extending to 102sq m (1,100sq ft), the property is light-filled thanks to extensive glazing and has high ceilings throughout and wooden beams overhead in the kitchen/livingroom. It is just off the main Skibbereen to Ballydehob road and within walking distance of the local pier. Ber C2

  • Plus: Beautiful coastal scenery
  • Minus: A drive to the shops
Castleknock apartment
Castleknock apartment

Town

46 Rosanule, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15

€450,000, DNG

This two-bed, top-floor apartment benefits from a south-facing, enclosed balcony with views over the communal gardens below. Extending to 80sq m (861sq ft), the apartment consists of an open-plan kitchen, living and dining space, an en suite main bedroom, a second, smaller double and the main bathroom. It is a five-minute walk from the Phoenix Park and its 1,750 acres of recreational space and the Royal Canal Way, and a 15-minute walk from Ashtown train station. Ber B3

  • Plus: A short walk from Phoenix Park
  • Minus: Limited outdoor space
