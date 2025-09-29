Refurbished terraced home on Marlborough Road in Donnybrook for €1.15m

Address : 6 Marlborough Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,150,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

View this property on MyHome.ie

Houses on Marlborough Road, which links the villages of Ranelagh and Donnybrook, always appear to be in demand, selling particularly well if refurbished. Though, if comparing prices achieved on the Property Price Register, it is worth noting that size and condition can differ considerably.

Attractions are its Dublin 4 address, coupled with proximity to the city, the nearby 32-acre Herbert Park and the fact that these solid Victorian homes tend to have good-sized gardens and spacious interiors.

Number 6 is midterrace and has just come to the market through Mullery O’Gara. Every inch of its 150sq m (1,615sq ft) is in excellent decorative order, having been upgraded by its current owner, who purchased the house in 2018 for €850,000, according to the Property Price Register.

Hallway

Dividing wall between reception rooms was removed by former owners

Formal room to the front

Central living space (formerly a second reception room)

Inside its brick facade, the two interconnecting reception rooms off the hall are one large space, as previous owners removed the dividing wall. Laid out as a television room and a more formal livingroom to the front, a set of double doors leads to the heart of the home: a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space. It is bathed in light thanks to a set of double doors to the garden and three overhead Velux windows. The entire space was opened up, giving a lovely flow to the property and providing views of the south-facing rear garden.

Other works involved the expensive task of removing and replacing an old roof, the addition of new windows with high-grade soundproofing to the front. The floors and carpets have all been replaced and the three bathrooms, some of which have underfloor heating, have been given a recent renovation. All radiators bar one have been replaced, with lots of insulation during renovations of the kitchen and attic. It should be noted that the house, as it is a protected structure, is Ber-exempt.

Kitchen/dining area

Kitchen

Living area of extension

Downstairs, flooring is engineered oak from Mulveys in Dundrum and flagstones in the kitchen sourced from Rocca Stone and Tiles. All carpets over the two upper levels have also been replaced.

Up the first flight of stairs are two generous double bedrooms – one to the front and one to the rear – that share a fine-sized bathroom. Up again, passing a most impressive arched window, is a large attic/guest bedroom, which has a separate shower room and storage in the eaves.

Arched window floods the stairs with light

The house has three bedrooms

Office/third bedroom

Rear garden

Outside, the south-facing back garden was given an overhaul in 2020 with the addition of a stone patio and low-maintenance faux grass, flanked by raised beds.

The owners, who are upsizing locally, love the space that their home allows for entertaining, and have placed number 6 on the market through Mullery O’Gara seeking €1.15 million.