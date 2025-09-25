End-terrace home given high-spec makeover in Monkstown for €895,000

Address : 4 Abbey Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin Price : €895,000 Agent : DNG

Fully refurbished and extended, number 4 Abbey Park in Monkstown is an energy-efficient three-bedroom home with a converted attic room finished to a high standard and ready to move into straight away.

Brothers Warren and Dane Collins, who run property developers CCPM, have given this terraced house a high-spec, high-tech makeover to a design by architect Paul Klug, using top-quality materials and fittings. They added an extension to the front of the house, with an attractive brickwork-and-render facade, allowing them to create a larger entrance hallway, add a downstairs guest loo and turn the upstairs box room into a fine double bedroom.

It also gave them scope to put in a staircase to the attic conversion without losing valuable landing space. The attic is now a spacious fourth bedroom with ample headroom and a large dormer window looking out to the back, with views out to Killiney Hill and the Dublin Mountains.

Extending to 122sq m (1,313sq ft), 4 Abbey Park is on the market with DNG, seeking €895,000.

Livingroom: The house has extensive insulation throughout

Pocket sliding doors with frosted glazing connect the livingroom with the kitchen/diningroom

Guest WC

Number 4 was originally an end-of terrace house with a large side garden; the Collins brothers have built two new houses on this generous site, both keeping to the architectural style of number 4. These are near completion and will go on sale over the next few weeks. The houses are in a quiet cul-de-sac off Abbey Road, near the Stradbrook roundabout, and just a short walk from Monkstown village.

The house has extensive insulation throughout, the windows are triple-glazed aluminium and the front door is solid timber. The A2-rated house is heated by an air-to-water heat pump with zone controls.

Internally, the property features engineered parquet/plank flooring downstairs and plush carpeting upstairs.

The open-plan kitchen has Lamont stone surfaces, and the bathrooms are fitted with Duravit sanitary ware with wall-hung vanities and mirror lighting. Tasteful bronze/gold themes run through many of the fittings, including door handles, drawer and cabinet handles and two lovely large antique recessed mirrors with gold flecks in the kitchen/diningroom. Pocket sliding doors with frosted glazing connect the livingroom with the kitchen/diningroom.

Landing in the energy-efficient four-bedroom home

Bedroom: The interiors are lit by LED lights

The attic is now a spacious fourth bedroom with ample headroom and a large dormer window looking out to the back

A bathroom in this extended and refurbished A-rated Dublin home

The back garden has patio, lawn, flower beds, garden furniture and a shed

The interiors are lit by LED lights, including dimmable downlights and strip lighting designed to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Outside, the gravelled front driveway has off-street parking for up to three cars, and is bordered by granite kerbs, bedding and paving. The back garden has patio, lawn, flower beds, garden furniture and a shed.

The house is close to main bus routes, with several creches and playschools in the vicinity. Schools in the area include Rockford Manor, CBC Monkstown and Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design & Technology.