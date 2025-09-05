Fine period townhouse with views over Monkstown village for €2.695m

Address : 74 Monkstown Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin Price : €2,695,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

The residents of 74 Monkstown Road in south Co Dublin would have had front-row seats for the royal visit in 1900. While the streets were thronged with spectators as the carriage carrying Queen Victoria rolled through the village more than a century ago, it is possible that number 74 was able to cash in on the event, as it was said some locals made money by hiring windows for “smart figures” to watch the queen ride by from.

There is still no doubt that these windows have a fine viewpoint of the village. Number 74, at the end of a terrace of mid-19th-century townhouses, has unobstructed views over the suburb, with the tall sash windows at the side of the house framing the spire of St Patrick’s Church across the road.

The property underwent a full renovation in about 2010 by its previous owner. This extensive project involved bringing the protected structure back from the brink through careful restoration, where possible, and replicating and replacing what couldn’t be saved such as parts of the original plasterwork, sash windows and cast-iron radiators. The garden level was dug out to install insulation and an extension was added to the kitchen.

The current owner bought the house in 2017 and remains appreciative of the high-quality work undertaken by his predecessor. It is still standing to attention as it comes on to the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty with a guide price of €2.695 million.

Entrance hall

Drawingroom

Views of the spire

Sittingroom

Although just a few steps away from the offerings of the village, number 74 feels quiet and private thanks to the generous front driveway. Granite steps lead up to the front door at hall level. The 315sq m (3,391sq ft) of accommodation is set out over three floors. Off the entrance hall is the drawingroom to the left with two sash windows at the front and another to the side that captures the spire. The deep window frames have working shutters, and the original floorboards have been restored, while the marble fireplace, coving and centre rose are all in superb condition.

Sliding pocket doors lead into the sittingroom, or TV room as the owner likes to call it. It is decorated to give off a more relaxed vibe and has surround speakers for a cinematic experience. In fact, the whole house has been wired for surround sound, with the ability to control it, along with the heating, lighting and security through a smart-home system.

There is a quiet study at the back of the house on this level and a guest bathroom.

Landing with view

Bedroom

Bathroom

A floating oak staircase with glass balustrade takes you down to the garden level, which is mostly given over to the kitchen/diningroom. The owner says this is where they spend most of their time. The kitchen area is well fitted with units and has a large island that can seat six. The dining table is set out beyond this under a glass atrium. Full glass patio doors lead out to the beautifully landscaped 15.5m (50ft) garden, where you can take in the scent and sound of the sea.

There is a utility room next to the kitchen with extra storage and plumbing with a separate door to the garden. At the front of the Ber-exempt house is another bedroom with a bathroom beside it making it ideal for guests.

Garden

Aerial view

Up the stairs, the dual aspect first-floor landing is large enough for a comfortable seat making it the perfect people-watching spot. The layout up here has been reconfigured to create two big bedrooms. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is at the front of the house, and the large bathroom is also dual aspect with super views.

The owners are moving away but have loved their time in Monkstown, saying they feel privileged to have landed on a village that they knew nothing about but quickly fell in love with.