What will €400,000 buy in Greece, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Co Kerry?

Kerry: Castlegregory

This beachfront two-bedroom home comes to the market on the Maharees Peninsula along the Wild Atlantic Way, 5km north of Castlegregory village and a 35-minute drive from Dingle. It offers beautiful sea views and direct access to a “surfers’ paradise” at Kilshannig West Bay Beach, where you can also indulge in long walks and sea swimming. Standing on about 2.7 acres, the 145sq m (1,560sq ft) home is in good condition, and features a redbrick hearth in the livingroom. Ber D2

Price €400,000

Agent Ger Carmody Estates

Villa in Crete

Greece: Crete

Thirty minutes from the city of Rethymno and an hour from the Heraklion airport is this charming six-bedroom period villa. The home, extending to 330sq m (3,552 sq ft) is in great condition with exposed stone walls featured throughout and multiple courtyards and terraces to the rear. It is 15 minutes from the beach, while the popular destination of Bali is just a 20-minute drive from the estate.

Price €389,000

Agent diavlos-realestate.gr

Terrace of penthouse in Sardinia

Italy: Sardinia

In the heart of the historic centre, just 40m from Piazza Garibaldi, is this charming two-bedroom penthouse in La Maddalena. Extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft), it occupies the first and second floors of a historic building and features a panoramic terrace with a sea and terracotta-rooftop views. It is walking distance from shops and restaurants, while the nearest airport is a 1½-hour drive away.

Price €398,000

Agent camvillas.com

Amsterdam third-floor apartment

View ove the canal

Netherlands: Amsterdam

This one-bedroom apartment offers a fantastic view over the Boerenwetering canal in Amsterdam. It’s in the museum quarter, and features a 7sq m southwest-facing balcony to the rear. Located on the third floor, the apartment extends to 37sq m (398sq ft). The neighbourhood offers a wide variety of trendy bars, restaurants, and shops, and is a five-minute bike ride from Vondelpark.

Price €398,000

Agent funda.nl

Ground-floor apartment in Caseres

Spain: Caseres

Modern ground-floor apartment extending to 88sq m (947sq ft) with a spacious private terrace and access to a communal garden. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home features marble floors and double-glazed windows. It is in a complex with a 1.4 hectare artificial lagoon for watersports. Caseres is a picturesque town, 20 minutes from the coast at Estepona. It is an hour’s drive from Malaga airport.

Price €390,000

Agent aplaceinthesun.com