Look inside: Architects’ refurbished and extended Ballsbridge home for €1.75m

Address : 6/6a Percy Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,750,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

You might know the former owners of this period home beside the Grand Canal. In 1910 property developer William Beckett built three small houses on this prime site on Percy Place, in the unfussy Edwardian style of the times. It is believed he gifted these properties to his two sons, Samuel and Frank, and it’s likely that the rental income from these homes provided vital financial support to Samuel Beckett while he lived an austere life in Paris and made a bit of a name for himself as a writer.

Number 6/6A is currently owned by an architect couple, and recently they completely refurbished, upgraded and extended the property, using stylish, high-spec fittings and finishes, and creating wonderful decking and balcony areas overlooking the tranquil Grand Canal, where they can relax and watch the wildlife go by, including moorhens, cormorants, herons and even a sea otter. “The moorhen often comes up on the deck with her chicks and taps on the back door looking for food,” say the owners.

The house has now been extended to a generous 177sq m (1,905sq ft), and a real attraction for new owners is its versatility. In its current form it would make a fine, spacious family home close to the city centre, but even closer to nature. However, it can also work as two separate homes, each with its own entrance on Percy Place.

New owners could live in the two-bedroom main house downstairs and the livingroom/office upstairs while renting out the remainder of the upstairs as a spacious one-bedroomed apartment. Or they could use the entire property as their home and work space, keeping the business side nicely separated from the home living side, or simply use number 6A as guest quarters for friends visiting Dublin.

READ MORE

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Diningroom

Office

Number 6/6A Percy Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, has a B2 Ber rating and is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.75 million.

You know the second you walk in under the glazed roof of the entrance hallway that you’re experiencing superb architectural design up close and personal. The exposed brick details blend with tasteful, contemporary design features, and the interiors are laid out with comfort, privacy and aesthetic pleasure in mind. The kitchen has stylish wall and floor units and tiled splashback, and the exposed brickwork adds an industrial edge. The diningroom has a long, narrow window that enables views out to the canal while maintaining privacy. Full-height glazing opens out to the rear deck, while rooflights over the kitchen and diningroom bring in more light and provide part of the flooring of the upstairs balconies – another smart architectural touch.

The livingroom has a wood-burning stove and lots of built-in storage, and the bathroom is fully tiled, with a rainwater shower, recessed lighting and integrated storage. Off an inner hallway are two double bedrooms, and one has a Murphy bed to optimise the space.

The first-floor livingroom is used as the office, and has wonderful double-height ceiling and engineered wooden floors. A large glazed doorway with triangular fanlight opens out on to a generous balcony/roof terrace with glass balustrade. The owners have also converted the attic into a room with skylight and porthole window, recessed lighting and built-in storage, plus an en suite shower room.

6/6A Percy Place

Balcony

Deck

Deck

Number 6A is completely self-contained, with its own entrance hall and stairs leading up to an inner hallway wide enough to accommodate a desk/home office set-up. There an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with modern wall and floor units, and a feature fireplace designed in a funky art-deco style, plus a roof light and access to its own private balcony/roof terrace. The bedroom has two period windows and built-in wardrobes.

Percy Place is just off Baggot Street Bridge and within walking distance of Donnybrook, Ranelagh and Ballsbridge. It’s also a short walk from St Stephen’s Green, Merrion Square and the shopping area around Grafton Street. The canal is a wonderful amenity in the heart of Dublin, giving an air of peace and tranquillity in the middle of a bustling city, perfect for early morning runs or early evening strolls, or simply relaxing on the terrace and enjoying the picture-postcard views.