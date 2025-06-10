Refurbished Sandymount three-bed with well-equipped outdoor kitchen for €1.8m

Address : 24 Wilfield Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €180,000 Agent : Colliers

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Sandymount, 24 Wilfield Park is a quintessential example of 1930s suburban design.

The development of the park emerged in the 1930s – a period when Sandymount was transitioning from its industrial past (as the area was once known as Brickfield Town, due to the FitzWilliam family’s brickwork factory) to a more residential character.

The construction of the Dublin to Kingstown Railway in 1834 and the development of the sea wall around the turn of the 19th century spurred the growth of houses along this stretch of coastline. By the early 20th century, Sandymount had become a sought-after suburb, much like it is today, attracting professionals and families seeking proximity to the city while enjoying a more village-like atmosphere.

This semidetached home, with its distinctive half redbrick, half pebbledash facade and box-bay windows, offers a harmonious blend of period charm and contemporary comfort. It was last on the market in 2018 and is listed on the Property Price Register as having sold for €1.25 million in 2018.

Formal livingroom

Kitchen

Dining area opens to the rear garden

Living area off the kitchen/dining room

Boot room

It subsequentially underwent a full refurbishment, and the best indicator of this is its B3 Ber, which is indicative of the works that you cannot see inside its 226sq m (2,433sq ft) of floor space. Planning records show that what was a garage has now been replaced by a playroom, which would also work as a fourth bedroom, given the volume of living accommodation in its new layout.

Opposite the playroom/fourth bedroom is a cosy but smart sittingroom centred by a white marble fireplace with a green marble inset. Bathed in light thanks to a box-bay window, it’s more of a formal space for adults and gets sun in the evenings, while an adjacent livingroom is warmed by a raised fire and opens into the heart of the home: an open-plan dining area and kitchen.

It’s really a lovely space, with ample room for at least 10 diners and has access to the private southeast-facing rear garden via sliding doors. With herringbone flooring – so its bang on trend – storage in the kitchen, which has Miele appliances and quartz worktops, is in two tall larders, negating the need for upper cabinets, thereby keeping the area streamlined. More storage lies in an adjacent pantry and cool moody-blue boot room.

Barbecue area

Rear garden with garden room

Rear garden

The rear garden is very private

Upstairs are three bedrooms, the principal of which overlooks the rear garden and is en suite. There is a utility room upstairs beside the bedrooms, which makes so much sense in terms of accessibility considering most laundry originates in bedrooms and bathrooms. There is also a study up here, which is laid out as a nursery.

The pièce de résistance is a new addition in the rear garden, which will have those who like to barbecue swooning. It has a superb purpose-built elevated barbecue area and its own drinking water supply, a two-ring gas stove and electrics, so feeding the masses on sunny afternoons will be easy. It is attached to a garden house, which could be a home office as it is insulated and has an electrical supply.

The rear garden, which is bordered by a line of mature hornbeam, is secluded and filled with wisteria, lavender and a selection of David Austin roses.

Number 24 is just a short stroll from Sandymount village, which retains its distinctive character, with the triangular Sandymount Green at its heart. The area, surrounded by independent shops, cafes and Ryan’s Sandymount House hostelry, is close to Sandymount Strand for walks or swims and the Dart station offers local residents transport to the city centre and the Dublin coastline.

Number 24 Wilfield Park is now on the market through Colliers, seeking €1.8 million.