Address : 2 Homelee, Serpentine Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €2,150,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The owners of a four-bedroom semidetached house off Serpentine Road in Sandymount have upgraded it since they bought it in 2021: it has been repainted and has new carpets, new wardrobes, new kitchen worktops and new kitchen floor tiles. Structurally, however, it still has the same 272sq m (2,927sq ft) footprint as when they bought it for €1.575 million in 2021, according to the Property Price Register.

Four years later, Sherry FitzGerald is asking €2.15 million for 2 Homelee, off Serpentine Avenue and Serpentine Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4. The 36.5 per cent increase in the asking price reflects the improvements and also the state of the market, says selling agent Barry Ensor. It has a D2 Ber.

A large sunroom spreading across most of the back of the house is the home’s most striking feature. On a sunny day in May, light floods in from the sloping glass ceiling and the nearly floor-to-ceiling glass windows and French doors looking on to the garden. It’s a comfortable room adjacent to the kitchen and dining area.

Unusually, the front door of number 2 Homelee appears to be at the side of the house: it opens, however, into the front hall, with interconnecting reception rooms opening off the right. The diningroom has a deep bay window with a window seat looking over the driveway at the front, a white marble fireplace, ceiling coving and wide double doors opening into the livingroom behind. This is another formal room with a brown marble fireplace and wide glass double doors leading down two wide steps into the sunroom.

READ MORE

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Kitchen and sunroom

A smaller family room/TV room sits more or less in the middle of the house, with a door from the front hall opening into it. A tall window at the end of the room looks down into the sunroom and a wide arch opens down a few steps into the kitchen and dining area, which is also accessed off the front hall.

[ Substantial period home with modern extension on sought-after stretch in Malahide for €3mOpens in new window ]

The long kitchen, floored like the sunroom with pale marble tiles, is bright, with a wide arch opening into the sunroom. Kitchen units are painted a striking deep blue and countertops are pale stone. A wide dining table sits in front of a wide and deep bay window with a roof light over it and a window seat looking over the back garden. A utility room opens off the kitchen at the front of the house, with a door opening into a passage at the side of the house. There’s also a toilet off the front hall.

Landing

Main bedroom

Back garden

Stairs in the hall divide part way up, with a tiled shower room and a double bedroom up a few stairs on the left. There are three double bedrooms up a few more steps on the right: the main bedroom at the front of the house has built-in wardrobes, a cast-iron fireplace and a smart en-suite bathroom. This is fully tiled with beige marble tiles, has a free-standing oval bath, a shower and two sinks. Two of the other bedrooms have cast-iron fireplaces, fitted desks and wardrobes.

There’s a patio outside the sunroom in the back garden, and a circular patio area at the bottom of the garden. An AstroTurf lawn is bordered by neat flower beds and stone walls. There’s a good-sized garden room at the bottom of the garden. The tall building behind the garden wall is the back of the Sikh temple on Serpentine Avenue.

[ ‘Like stepping into an Austen novel’: Regency home on prestigious Dublin terrace with stylish sunroom for €4mOpens in new window ]

The house has no front garden but there’s off-street parking for several cars in front of the house.

Homelee is an example of Dublin’s often bewildering address system: it’s a short stretch of road (off Serpentine Avenue, just below the Dart tracks) that becomes Serpentine Park a few houses further down the road, then Serpentine Road as it curves back towards Serpentine Avenue.