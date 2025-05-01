Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Wicklow from €385,000 to €1.4m

18 Shandon Drive, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€749,000, DNG

A handsome three-bedroom, one-bathroom semidetached redbrick that has vehicular rear access that adjoins Shandon pitch and putt club. The D2-rated property measures 98sq m (1,055 sq ft) has two separate reception rooms, an L-shaped kitchen that opens out to the garden and a sizeable wet room downstairs, as well as three bedrooms and a shower room upstairs.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Reba Lodge, 34 Braemor Drive, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€850,000, Mullery O’Gara

Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, this private, detached three-bedroom house is close to the Dodder river walk, just off the Braemor Road. It has interconnecting rooms at entrance level with steel beams framing the glazed dining area. There are mountain views from the principal bedroom of the B3-rated house, which extends to 140sq m (1,606sq ft) and includes a 12m garden room.

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

72 Clonkeen Drive, Foxrock D18

€995,000, Sherry FitzGerald

A four-bedroom, three-bathroom, semi-D, with a D2 Ber and a wheelchair-friendly granny flat space within the main house. This part of the ground floor runs the length of the house and gives a bedroom, study, bathroom and separate kitchen/livingroom, with access to the garden, where there is a Shomera-style space. It extends to 187sq m (2,012sq ft).

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

6 Royal Terrace West, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€1.4m, Savills

Set on a garden square, this period family home has original features, including plasterwork, floorboards, fireplaces and windows, and is need of a cosmetic refresh. Laid out over three floors, the Ber-exempt house, which extends to 250sq m (2,691 sq ft), features a two-bedroom flat at garden level and a further three bedrooms on the second floor. It is light-filled, has a view over the square and a west-facing rear garden.

On view: By appointment at savills.ie

Ballybeg Upper, Rathnew, Co Wicklow

€385,000, Dooley Poynton

A five-minute drive from exit 16 on the M11, about an hour’s drive to Carrickmines in rush-hour traffic, is this little two-bedroom, one bathroom, double-fronted cottage. Extending to 45sq m (484sq ft), it has good ceiling heights, a D2 Ber and is in need of modernisation. Set on half an acre of mature grounds, it includes fruit trees and bushes, including apple, plum, cherry and a gooseberry bush, all in a bucolic setting.

On view: By appointment at wicklowproperty.com