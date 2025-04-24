What will €495,000 buy in Longford and Co Westmeath?

Town

Farnagh Hill, Longford, Co Longford

€495,000, Dalton Auctioneers

A large six-bedroom, two-bathroom detached mid-century house that extends to 293sq m (3,150sq ft). It has a large entrance hall, two diningrooms, multiple livingrooms as well as a tennis court, sauna, 14m indoor pool with changing rooms and a kids’ play area. Its hardwood ceilings echo the American ranch-style homes of the mid-century, and it includes exposed stone walls and chimney breasts, other features of that era. The D1 Ber-rated house would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. It originally came to the market seeking €849,000 but has been “reduced to sell”, say the agents, who are now seeking €675,000.

Plus Ideal for swimmers

Minus Would benefit from cosmetic refresh

Glascorn, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath

Country

Glascorn, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath

€485,000, SherryFitzGerald Davitt & Davitt

This detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom C1 Ber-rated property is on about half an acre of grounds about 15km west of Mullingar, the nearest place to get a pint of milk. It extends to 179sq m (1,930sq ft), with an additional 28sq m of garage space. It has been well maintained throughout and enjoys mature grounds. One of Celtic Ireland’s key sites, the Hill of Uisneach, is nearby. The ancient ceremonial site containing a series of monuments known as the mythological and sacred centre of Ireland and the site of the great Bealtaine fire is about 9km away.

Plus It has been well maintained

Minus It’s a 15-minute drive to the shops