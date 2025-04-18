Chic and airy three-bed bungalow on half an acre near Brittas Bay for €650,000

Address : Barleybank, Castletimon, Co Wicklow Price : €650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Lying on half an acre, a short distance from the golden sands at Brittas Bay, is Barleybank, a three-bedroom bungalow. With a peaceful bucolic setting, it has lovely views to the surrounding countryside, yet is close to the M11 motorway to connect with the capital. It’s also a 10- to 15-minute drive from Wicklow town.

Extending to 95sq m (1,022sq ft), it has undergone a full renovation over the past two years. Designed to maximise natural light and its surrounding vistas, the interior is now flooded with light thanks to the use of large picture windows and a sliding door that opens out to the garden.

The front door opens into a large open-plan livingroom warmed by a wood-burning stove with views to the front garden. This space flows into a kitchen centred by a generous island topped with polished quartz. A built-in pantry and hidden utility room provides ample storage, allowing the entire space, which is perfect for entertaining, to be streamlined.

Beyond, in an extension, is a smart dining area which is also flooded in light thanks to its triple aspect and the fact that it has a roof light and a large sliding door that opens on to two patios framed by a low wall. Here views to the surrounding countryside are marvellous, providing a very peaceful spot to dine and entertain.

All three bedrooms lie off an inner hallway to the left of the hall door and are served by a good-sized family bathroom.

In turnkey condition, the bungalow has new flooring throughout in addition to contemporary double-glazed windows and a new biocycle unit and percolation area.

Besides its turnkey condition, another selling point is that the house lies on half an acre of ground. Mainly laid out with lawn, it offers oodles of potential for green-fingered enthusiasts to have a good-sized garden and grow away to their hearts’ content.Its location will be of interest to those who enjoy the sea, as Castletimon is about a four to five-minute drive from the popular coastal stretch of Brittas Bay with its 4km of golden sandy beach.

With a Ber of C3, Barleybank is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €650,000.