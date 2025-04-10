Elegant Eglinton Road home in immaculate condition for €2.95m

Address : 84 Eglinton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €2,950,000 Agent : DNG

In immaculate condition throughout, 84 Eglinton Road, at the Clonskeagh end of this busy Dublin 4 artery, offers the super prime buyer a home that comes with the ongoing services of a talented handyman who has helped the current owner maintain it to her exacting standards.

The owner admits to being very fussy and it shows – in the best possible way. The house is a symphony of taupe walls and off-white woodwork, with dado rail panelling adding texture to walls. The paintwork finish is first class.

Underfoot there is highly polished marble, warmed by underfloor heating, in the halls and kitchen, dark walnut timber floors in the reception rooms and deep pile carpets on the stairs and in the bedrooms.

All that remains of the Edwardian era this property belongs to are the casement windows to the front. The coving and ceiling roses, for example, are inspired by the Victorian period while the open-plan kitchen/garden room riffs on a classic contemporary look. The kitchen has an inframe kitchen by Noel Dempsey, complete with pantry, island and drinks cabinet/appliance garage.

With a large seating area overlooking the garden and its southwesterly aspect, this is a room that the next owners will likely spend much time in. Double doors open out to a private back garden with a patio paved in silver granite paved, infrared heating, for the chillier days and a sun-bleached awning when the sun shines.

Off the kitchen is a separate utility room, roomy enough to stable a couple of clothes horses out of sight and a bow windowed formal diningroom overlooking the front.

The mahogany balustrade has been painted to suit the overall neutral palette and the staircase splits in diving the accommodation into what feels like two wings; each home to two double bedrooms at either end of the house, creating a sense of separation that teenagers will love. The rooms to the right share a Jack-and-Jill shower room and have a vaulted-ceilinged landing that would make a wonderful reading nook.

At the other end of the house is the main suite, which includes roomy accommodation, a walk-through wardrobe and a light-filled en suite with twin sinks.

Extending to 290sq m (3,121sq ft), the A3 Ber-rated four-bedroom property is on the market seeking €2.95 million through agents DNG.

According to the Property Price Register, it last sold for €2.48 million in March 2018, already upgraded and extended, having previously sold in November 2016 for €1.22 million.