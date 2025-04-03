Look inside: Elegant Victorian on Burlington Road with spacious back garden and wine cellar for €2.75m

Address : 18 Burlington Road, Dublin 4 Price : €2,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

When it was last for sale in 2003, 18 Burlington Road in Dublin 4 was described in The Irish Times as having “a surprisingly modern interior”. Flooring on the ground floor was described as having “modern oak boards”. Today, oak is one of the most popular floor covering choices, and here the floor boards have developed a lovely patina since 2003, when the house was then expected to make in excess of €2.3 million.

Back then, the woman who owned the house had engaged several craftsmen who toiled for many weeks to restore the delicate mouldings that had “been caked with paint” and brush them back to full relief. These are now some of the many features that will attract well-heeled house-hunters to number 18.

The first telltale sign that Victorian craftsmen were busy at work in this elegant house becomes evident in the front hallway. Here an ornate domed ceiling with original cornice and ceiling detail is quite remarkable, as are the intricate ceiling cornices in both reception rooms at hall level. Both rooms are beautifully proportioned and the drawingroom features original shutters and a sandstone fireplace, while the diningroom, also with working shutters, has a marble counterpart. Other period features include sash windows, tall ceilings and a superb arched sash window with views to the garden on the first floor return.

Entrance hall

Inner hall

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Main kitchen

Livingroom

The main bedroom occupies the entire width of the house

Rear elevation

Rear garden

Set on two storeys over basement, the house has considerable space to offer behind its red brick facade. Inside the 363sq m (3,907sq ft) home lies a kitchen at hall level, located directly opposite the diningroom. This is a real advantage in this property, as inside many of its peers the main kitchen lies at garden level, so requires a considerable amount of traipsing up and down between floors during service. Though in need of updating, it’s a generous space and bathed in light thanks to its southeast aspect.

A second, smaller kitchen, which feels quite new, lies at garden level, as does an informal livingroom alongside a family room that opens out to the rear garden. The garden itself is a real selling point due to its generous size, its location so close to town, and also its coveted southeast aspect.

The property has five bedrooms in total, one at garden level and one on the second floor, while the three main bedrooms lie on the first floor including an impressive main bedroom, which is en suite and occupies the entire width of the house.

Further features include a wine cellar, and the house has separate entrance at garden level, so that floor could be rented out or indeed used as home offices, should new owners require.

The house is located close to Herbert Park, Fitzwilliam Tennis Club and the Aviva Stadium, and there are a host of leisure facilities nearby. Many of the city’s corporate headquarters are also in the vicinity, so you could quite happily live here without a car as so many facilities are within walking distance.

Ber-exempt, as it is a protected structure, the handsome 18 Burlington Road is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.75 million.