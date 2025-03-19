Quiet elegance at revamped home with sauna on Dalkey’s Sorrento Road for €2m

Address : 96 Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €2,000,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

Nestling at one of south Co Dublin’s most desirable addresses, 96 Sorrento Road is the picture of quiet elegance. Behind its modest exterior lies a fully refurbished and upgraded living space, in the heart of Dalkey.

The terraced house dates from 1847 and has most of its period features intact, including picture rails, ceiling coving, window shutters and open fireplaces, and a fanlight above the front door. It’s all wrapped in a contemporary-style suited to modern living, with an open-plan kitchen/diningroom, a spacious utility room with cloakroom/guest WC, and a spacious patio area in the south-facing back garden that maximises the sunlight throughout the day.

The back garden is a generous 22m (72ft), with an ample lawn area, and at the end of the garden, the owners have installed a six-person wood-burning barrel sauna. Imagine coming up from your swim at the nearby Vico Road or Coliemore Road, relaxing in the sauna and then settling down for an early evening meal on the patio before heading for a pint at Finnegan’s pub, just a few yards away. That’s the life.

Number 96 Sorrento Road measures 169sq m (1,819sq ft), has a Ber rating of C3 and is on sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty asking €2 million.

READ MORE

The entrance hall has solid timber floor and timber panelling, with understairs storage. To the left is the livingroom, which has an open fireplace with black marble mantle and surround, cast-iron inset and slate hearth.

This leads through to the open-plan diningroom/kitchen, with floor-to-ceiling fitted cupboards and shelving in the dining area, and fitted cupboards and units and worktops in the kitchen section. There is a neat peninsula with sink unit, plus integrated four-ring Neff electric hob and electric oven. A large sliding patio door leads out to the back garden.

The interiors have all been tastefully designed by Martina Tolarova of La Maison Design in Dalkey, and everything in the house exudes elegance and style, maintaining a fine balance between the traditional and modern.

The solid-timber flooring runs through the livingroom, diningroom and kitchen, and the family room to the right of the hallway has window shutters and a cast-iron fireplace with slate hearth. A large utility room to the back, with tiled floor, has enough cupboard storage for the whole family. Off that is a cloakroom/guest WC with tiled floor and recessed lighting.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Kitchen

Diningroom

Family room

Bedroom

Utility room

Shower room

Upstairs, at hall return level, is the main bedroom, which faces out over the back garden, and has contemporary fitted wardrobes on two walls. The large en suite bathroom has tiled floor and partly tiled walls, a Jacuzzi bath with shower over, and heated towel rail.

Also on this level is a large shower room/wetroom, with tiled floor and step-in shower with monsoon shower head. A few steps up is the first-floor landing, which has timber panelling and a window with shutters looking out over Sorrento Road. On each side are bedrooms two and three, both looking out to the front, with window shutters. Bedroom two also has a cast-iron fireplace.

Out front is a gravelled area with off-street parking for up to three cars, and the house is just a short walk from Dalkey Dart station. Dalkey village is well served with pubs, restaurants, cafes and boutiques, and nearby schools include Loreto, Castlepark, St Patrick’s and Harold.

Back garden

Back garden/patio