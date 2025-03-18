What will €650,000 buy in Tipperary and Waterford?

Town

St Michael’s, Waterford Road, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary

€650,000, Shee & Hawe and Power & Walsh

St Michael’s began life as a bungalow in 1954 and has since been upgraded to a split-level, seven-bedroom, three-bathroom mansion of 383 sq m (4,122 sq ft). This C3-rated detached home has a roof terrace and overlooks the River Suir and Ormonde Castle, a fine example of an Elizabethan manor house.

Plus: The house is big enough to divide into two units, subject to planning permission

The house is big enough to divide into two units, subject to planning permission Minus: It remains close to the road

Kilmore Cottage, Kilmore East, Tallow, Co Waterford

Country

€650,000, SherryFitzGerald Country Homes

Surrounded by verdant countryside, this late Georgian, detached five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is within walking distance of Tallow but feels blissfully remote. Dating from about 1800, the D2-rated property of 292 sq m (3,143 sq m) was sensitively renovated in 2008 when it was insulated, rewired and replumbed and now boasts comforts such as underfloor heating. The ground floor area includes a self-contained one-bedroom flat, and the property is set on 1.95 acres of mature grounds.