Living over three levels in Donnybrook for €1.35m

Feenagh Mews, built in 2017, lies on Sandford Avenue, a quiet cul-de-sac off Marlborough Road in Donnybrook. The 128sq m (1,378sq ft) house was designed by architect Brian O’Neill, director of Cantwell Crowley in Dublin.

It took more than two years and many iterations of the plans to get planning permission for the property as it received 20 objections during the planning process, say the owners of the two-bedroom house.

Hall

Kitchen

Curved glass in the kitchen area adds both interest and light

Dining area

The owners were limited by constraints of the site. “Planners insisted that the house was to be smaller than every house around it and also that it should be stepped back at every junction – so it looks like a core granite construction with extensions off it,” the owner says.

The result is a lovely contemporary home set over three floors that still retains a garden space and off-street parking.

As a result of planning restraints, the complicated design went down to basement level, where a bathroom, a study, a den and a good-sized utility room lie.

Pocket doors divide the kitchen and living area

Living area

Clever use of light wells in the basement mean the owners “don’t have to switch on lights in the basement for at least six months of the year”.

Inside the front door it’s all about light and space from lots of glazing, off-white interiors and pale, wood-effect tiled flooring, which is warmed throughout by underfloor heating.

A Noel Dempsey kitchen with Neff appliances has polished marble countertops – as does the main pantry – while a second pantry, an understairs unit and deep cupboards offer more in terms of storage.

Main bedroom

The house has two bathrooms

Separated by a set of pocket doors, the livingroom is bright thanks to a corner window allowing dual aspect while a brise soleil (literally translated, a sun breaker) deflects sunlight so the A3-rated house does not overheat.

The kitchen also enjoys dual aspect and has a rather interesting curved glass window: “We originally were told to retain a birch tree in the garden, so hence the need for the curved glass [to accommodate the tree]. But, the brute of a tree was pushing the wall out, so a report from an arborist suggested we remove it and replace it with a silver birch”. This now adds interest to a low-maintenance rear patio laid out with a barbecue and seating area, which was designed by Murphy Sheanon Landscapers.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, the principal of which has a great ceiling height of 12ft, allowing an abundance of natural light.

Its location, along with its walk-in condition and Ber rating is really what will attract buyers, as A-rated contemporary homes are rare enough in Dublin 4.

Nestled close to the villages of Donnybrook and Ranelagh, it has a highly convenient but quiet location. A five-minute stroll will have you at the Luas stop in Beechwood, and the area is noted for its private schools, Herbert Park and a host of sporting amenities.

Owners love the community spirt of the area, the quietness of their road – despite its location so close to so many amenities – and all the light that shines throughout their home.

Feenagh Mews takes its name from Co Clare, where one of the owners is from, and is now on the market through Mullery O’Gara seeking €1.35 million.