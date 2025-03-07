What will €350,000 buy in the Bahamas, Portugal, France, Spain and Dublin?

France: Aveyron

This four-storey, four-bedroom, two-bathroom village house hidden away in the ancient, cobbled streets of Conques-en-Rouergue, along the Chemin de Saint-Jacques, retains many of its 14th and 16th-century architectural features. It is built into the hillside and includes Regency-era tall windows, high ceilings, carved stone fireplaces and chestnut floorboards. The colombage, or half-timbered house, measures 215sq m (2,314sq ft) and is set on 0.3 of an acre of grounds.

Price €350,000

Agent Leggett

8 Oblate Drive, Inchicore, Dublin 8, Ireland

Ireland: Dublin

This gorgeously decorated end-of-terrace two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is in walk-in condition. It extends to 48sq m (516sq ft) and opens into a livingroom screened by a cloakroom. A bronze-painted kitchen to the rear opens out to a private garden. The bedrooms are upstairs, and the bathroom is downstairs.

Price €350,000

Agent Brock Delappe

Bahamas: Nassau

This one-bedroom, one- bathroom condominium was built in 2007. It is at the Reef Residences at Atlantis, on Paradise Island, to the north of Nassau, and offers amazing sunsets and awesome views of Paradise Beach and Nassau Harbour. The only high-rise luxury beachfront condominium on the island, this newly renovated unit has marble flooring, Italian cabinetry and granite countertops as well as access to a private gym and an adult-only pool.

Price €362,470 (US$380,000)

Agent Sotheby International Realty

Portugal: Nazare

This three-bedroom penthouse on the outskirts of Nazare, about two hours south of Porto, is on the second floor of a walk-up building. It extends to 86sq m (925sq ft) with an additional 46sq m (495sq ft) of roof terrace with are sea views. It is smartly appointed throughout and comes with a car-parking space and storage unit. Lisbon airport is about a 118km drive.

Price €355,000

Agent Imo Nazare





Spain: Costa Blanca

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse of 89sq m (957sq ft) is about 30km south of Valencia in a new development, in the resort of Xeresa del Monte. It has an open-plan kitchen/livingroom, a terrace that offers sea views and access to a communal pool. The beaches of Gandia and Xeraco are less 4km away. The nearest airport is a 70km drive.

Price €335,000

Agent Masa International