Bright two-bed mews with courtyard garden in Ranelagh for €725,000

Address : The Coach House, Cambridge Terrace, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €725,000 Agent : Quillsen Estate Agents

View this property on MyHome.ie

The Coach House in Ranelagh, built in the 1970s at the end of a garden of a large house in Dartmouth Park, lies just off Cambridge Terrace, so it’s very close to the Luas at Charlemont and would suit someone looking for a bijou home in the area. The current owners bought the 72sq m (775 sq ft) two-bed property in the 1990s.

A narrow entrance lies behind the front door, with some built-in storage. Adobe-style plaster walls and rustic wooden beams adorn the living/dining area, which has white-tile floors and a gas fire. Changing the white tile to a wooden floor would be an easy fix to warm up the space. There’s a retro, 1970s feel to this room with the open wooden staircase.

Livingroom and stairs

Livingroom

Kitchen

The house is on a direct north-south axis, and all the living areas face south, making it bright and airy. The wide French doors and windows stretch the whole length of the wall, with lovely views to the courtyard outside.

The galley kitchen is bright and there’s plenty of room for kitchen and laundry appliances.

READ MORE

There is also a well-planted, low-maintenance courtyard garden with some lovely mature bamboo trees and ferns. There’s some clever concealed storage behind a wall – this area houses the boiler and would make an excellent wood store. The heating is oil, and the Ber is E2. It’s a sunny, secluded space, quiet and not overlooked.

Courtyard and rear of property

Courtyard

There’s room under the stairs for a desk for home working, and upstairs are two bedrooms, both overlooking the garden. Both rooms have built-in wardrobes and wooden floors. There would be great potential here to use one of the bedrooms as a home office or to convert it into a walk-in wardrobe and dressingroom. The property’s only bathroom is also on this floor and is spacious with a good aspect.

This house is in a stellar location on a peaceful lane. There is a parking space directly outside the property with a disc parking system in place. Charlemont is the closest Luas stop and Ranelagh village is only a five- minute walk away, with its bustling main street of cafes, shops and restaurants.

But the main appeal of this property is, aside from its private, secluded aspect, is its proximity to the city centre – a 15-20-minute short walk over the canal sees you close to Leeson Street, St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street, and it is within easy walking distance of Donnybrook and Ballsbridge as well.

The Coach House is being brought to market by Quillsen Estate Agents, seeking €725,000.