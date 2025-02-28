Stylish new-builds on Foxrock’s Hainault Road from €1.525m

The Hainault Road homes are modernist-style boutique development that sits well with its high-end Foxrock neighbours

Address : 41A & 41B Hainault Road, Foxrock, Price : €1,525,000 Agent : Savills New Homes

MCT Developments is launching, together with Savills New Homes, two semidetached homes on Hainault Road in Foxrock, with one more detached house to follow.

Asking prices for the four-bedroom 173sq m (1862sq ft) homes begin at €1.525 million for 41B, and €1.65 million for the showhouse at 41A, with all fixtures, fittings and furniture included.

The interior design was done by Elm Grey Interiors and PD Lane was the architect. Buyers will get a walk-in, turnkey home, with little more to do than unpack and possibly play with rearranging the sumptuous furniture to their liking.

It’s a modernist-style boutique development that sits well with its established neighbours on this sought-after road in Foxrock and is sure to attract families trading up in the area, or downsizers from larger properties seeking a maintenance-free home.

Hallway

Front living room

Guest WC

The front drive is cobblelocked and the door opens on to a smart entrance hallway with an oak-engineered floor. The front livingroom on the left is moody and masculine, with dark, ribbed panelling on the wall and a long, dark media bench suspended above the floor. A dramatic pendant centrepiece light raises the drama quotient, making for a showstopping first impression.

At the end of the hallway is a guest WC with large ceramic stone tiles that add a touch of luxury. The space under the stairs, most often used for storage, is cleverly purposed here to hold heat pump, boiler, essentially a mini-plant room. The Ber is A2.

The kitchen/dining/livingroom is to the rear of the house and it is vast, with plenty of space. The kitchen, with a utility room tucked behind it, has Ascale Macchia Vecchia stone countertops that are almost a piece of art in their own right.

Kitchen and dining

Kitchen with island and pantry

Living area

Utility

The creamy stone counters, shot through with bronze and grey accents, are also used to great effect on the long kitchen island with sink and bronze Quooker tap, where they descend to the floor, waterfall-style on one side.

Kitchen units are a dark grey with brushed bronze handles, one large unit serves as a pantry. There’s a wine fridge, a double-height fridge-freezer, and plenty of seating space at the island. A stone-ribbed panel encases the extractor fan above the hob.

Beyond the kitchen is a dining area and opposite it is a built-in gas fire, with a long seating bench at its side. The living area, lit by a roof light is at the end, with sliding doors leading out to the garden which has been perfectly landscaped.

Principal bedroom

En suite for principal bedroom

Walk in wardrobe for principal bedroom

Small bedroom or study

Family bathroom

Second bedroom

The house is on a direct southerly orientation but the garden is currently shaded by tall pines which the agent assures are coming down by the summer. Otherwise it’s lovely, with a patio seating area, more benches, a pergola and a shed at the end.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, all are beautifully decorated, the principal is lovely, with a decadent en suite and a large walk-in wardrobe. Both bedrooms to the front of the property have partial sea views. The family bathroom has Florence porcelain tiles and a large free-standing bath, all sanitary ware throughout the house is by Duravit.