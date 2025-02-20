Sustainability to the fore at new Portmarnock scheme, with houses from €860,000

Address : Drumnigh Oaks, Portmarnock, Co Dublin Price : €860,000 Agent : O’Farrell Cleere Auctioneers

Ballymore is leading the charge in sustainability at its latest development in north Co Dublin. The houses at Drumnigh Oaks in Portmarnock are being built to passive standards, with 17 of the 30 homes now fully certified, and others still taking part in ongoing testing to obtain the certification.

The launch of Drumnigh Oaks has increased the number of passive homes in Ireland by nearly 30 per cent, bringing the total number in the country to 60. The testing process to achieve the international certification is rigorous, to ensure that the stringent quality requirements have been achieved.

There are five principles that must be adhered to. These are high-quality insulation (or a thermal quilt), advanced window system, heat-recovery ventilation, airtight construction and thermal bridge-free design (minimising heat loss as much as possible when planning joints, edges, corners and materials).

When it came to Drumnigh Oaks, the initial goal was to make the houses as energy efficient as possible. Ballymore’s sustainability designer, Charlie Conlan, who worked on this project with passive house design consultant Tomas O’Leary from Mosart, recalls how the brief evolved.

“This development lent itself to the passive element from the outset because it is in a flight path, so windows that provided noise reduction were crucial,” says Conlan. “So, right from the start, we were looking at a higher spec. The windows play a crucial role in keeping heat in and noise out. The ones in the passive house are closer to those used in an aeroplane than a normal house.

“We were then able to latch on everything else to work towards passive. The brief of the project was to reduce as much energy as possible. The normal Ber system doesn’t take into account a lot of the things that the passive system does. There’s a drastic difference in the energy performance and indoor air quality.”

The design of the homes hasn’t been compromised to achieve this status. The architecturally driven four-bedroom houses are laid out over about 152sq m (1,638sq ft) and set out over three storeys. They are mostly semidetached, along with two midterrace types, with prices starting at €860,000.

Each house has a livingroom at the front and an open-plan kitchen/diningroom to the back. There is also a guest WC and utility room on this level.

On the first floor are three bedrooms (one en suite) and the main bathroom. On the second floor is another en-suite bedroom. The dormer window creates an angled roof that provides more height than usual at the top of a house. There is a wall of wardrobes and extra storage in the eaves. The landing outside the room is large enough if owners wanted to create a quiet office space.

The interior designer on the project, Sara Cosgrove, drew inspiration from the sustainable ethos at Drumnigh Oaks, as well as the coastal surroundings. Earthy colours, organic materials and ambient lighting have been used to great effect. The commitment to sustainability even trickled down to the use of recycled paints from Enable Ireland’s Rediscovery Centre.

As with all passive homes, comfort, health and wellbeing were the top considerations. The thermostatic heating system provides year-round comfort, while the mechanical ventilation system ensures optimal air quality.

Kitchens are fitted with bespoke units painted in an aqua colour and have a large island with integrated wine fridge. Neff appliances are provided if contracts are signed within 28 days.

The bathrooms are tiled and come with high-quality sanitaryware and heated towel rails.

Each home has a private driveway that will fit two cars and is prewired with an electric car charging point. The rear gardens are seeded and include a hardwood side gate.

A green space at the front of the development is being landscaped to provide privacy and safety. There will be a small play area and seating for residents.

Portmarnock has a strong community with many sports clubs like Naomh Mearnóg GAA, Portmarnock AFC and Portmarnock Swim Team. The golf club and beach are less than 10 minutes from Drumnigh Oaks, as is Malahide village. The train station is five minutes away with a regular service into the city.

There is great pride among the whole team involved in creating these homes and achieving the passive certification.

“Sustainability lies at the heart of everything we do at Ballymore,” says Conlan. “At Drumnigh Oaks, we’ve raised the bar with these passive houses, overcoming complex design challenges to achieve this certification. The biggest benefits are for the homeowners, who will enjoy great savings in energy costs, top quality indoor air, overall comfort and the reassurance of living sustainably.

“There has been an incredible amount of buy-in from everyone on site. There has been a lot of navigating, but everyone found their role in this process, and we’ve all learned so much along the way that we can take into the next project.”

Drumnigh Oaks will be released on March 1st with agents O’Farrell Cleere.