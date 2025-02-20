Residential

New homes: comprehensive guide to what’s for sale in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cork and around the State

Newly built schemes now available and soon to be released on the market

Danehill apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Danehill apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Thu Feb 20 2025 - 06:05

Dublin

Danehill Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: One-beds from €385,000, two-beds from €515,000.

Wilkinsons Brook, Hollystown, Dublin 15. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available under Affordable Purchase Scheme. Price range (reduction from open market value): €320,000-€399,500.

Barnwell Park, Hansfield, Dublin 15. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €330,000-€590,000.

Domville, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall. Price: from €410,000.

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €480,000.

Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22. Two- and three-bed terraced houses and four-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices: from €435,000.

Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed midterrace, end-terrace, semidetached and detached houses available, and apartments and duplexes to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €485,000-€580,000.

Drumnigh Oaks, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: O’Farrell Cleere. Price: from €860,000.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Three-bed terraced house and one-bed bungalows available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €500,000-€780,000.

Shore Club, Beach Road, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €515,000.

Parklands, Citywest, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced and end-terrace houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €540,000.

Graydon, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €520,000.

Cornerpark, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €525,000.

Barnhill Place, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range for apartments: €525,000-€1.4m. Price for houses: €1.525m.

The Crest at Skylark
The Crest at Skylark

Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Noel Kelly Auctioneers.

Carricail, Carrickmines, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €535,000.

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15
Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed terraced, end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills.

Rosemount Place, Malahide Road, Beaumont, Dublin 5. Two-bed penthouse apartment available. Agent: DNG. Price: €550,000.

Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Two- and four-bedroom houses and apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €575,000-€1.6m.

Abbey Green, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €590,000-€725,000.

Kingswood Court, Kingswood, Dublin 24. Four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price from: €590,000.

The Gardens, Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Stanley’s. Price range: €595,000- €1.15m.

Haley’s Hill, Malahide Road, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Grimes New Homes. Price: Three-beds from €620,000 and four-beds from €760,000.

Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in April. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price: from €625,000.

Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and O’Farrell Cleere. Price: from €675,000.

Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Three-bed-plus-study terraced and semidetached houses and two-bedroom apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney. Price: Three-beds from €925,000, apartments from €660,000.

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.

Clay Farm Apartments, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available and one-, two- and three-bed apartments due for release in autumn. Agent: Savills. Price: houses from €700,000.

106 Goatstown Road, Dublin 14. Three-bed apartment available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €795,000-€825,000.

Laurel Manor, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16. Four-bed showhouses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €800,000.

Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin
Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin

Ashcourt, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from: €425,000.

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €820,000-€1.075m.

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. One-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed penthouses available. Joint agent: Savills and Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: from €825,000.

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €850,000.

Brennanstown Wood, Dublin 18. Two- bed penthouse available. Agent: Savills. Price: €995,000.

Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin
Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin

Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: from €925,000.

Towerview Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €825,000-€950,000.

Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €950,000-€1.3m.

Lansdowne Place, Lansdowne Road, Dublin 4. One-bed apartment, three-bed duplexes and four-bed penthouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Savills. Price range: €825,000-€2m.

Glencairn Gate, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in summer. Agent: Savills.

Cherry Lane, Cherrywood Village, Dublin 18. Two four-bed end-terrace houses available (€875,000 and €975,000) and two-, three- and four-bed houses, three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments due for release in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Two- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €1.025m-€1.625m.

Greenwood, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.15m.

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.2m.

Donnybrook Gardens, Greenfield Park, Dublin 4. Two-bed-plus-study apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €1.125m.

Annefield Manor, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Five-bed house available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €1.8m.

Somerton, Monkstown Village, Co Dublin. One four-bed house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €1.88m.

St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Four-bed-plus-study houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €2.4m.

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. One-, two- and three-bed houses to be released under Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.

Wilson Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Four-bed-plus-study semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG.

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Four-bed semidetached and terraced houses, three-bed midterrace houses and duplexes, and two-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG.

The Tides, Malahide, Co Dublin. One three-bed show apartment available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Aderrig, Adamstown
Aderrig, Adamstown

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Rathgar Villas, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Four- and five-bed terraced houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

40 Park, Herbert Park, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in late 2025. Agent: Lisney.

Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.525m.

The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and end-terrace houses due to be released in March. Agent: Savills.

Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €480,000.

Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses to be released in autumn. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.

Rockville Manor, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses due to be released in autumn. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.

Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed-plus-study houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Shanaganagh Vale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Four-bed detached houses to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Boroimhe Hazel, Swords, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, end-terrace and detached houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Orby Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Church Fields, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed houses due to be released under the Affordable Purchase Scheme in the spring. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Lockhouse Way, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, duplexes and houses due to be released in March/April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses due to be released in March/April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Sandymount Place, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Parklands Pointe, Citywest, Dublin 24. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released soon. Agent: Knight Frank.

Citywest Park, Citywest, Dublin 24. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed houses due to launch in spring. Agent: Knight Frank.

Dolmen Lane, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes due to be released this year. Agent: Knight Frank.

Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Rockville Manor, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed semidetached and terraced houses, duplexes and apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Shanganagh Castle Estate, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.

Wicklow

Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses and one- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: one-beds from €275,000, two-beds from €325,000, three-beds from €450,000 and four-beds from €575,000.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. One- and two-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €275,000-€575,000.

Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: two-beds from €410,000 and three-beds from €450,000.

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €450,000-€975,000.

Sea Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes and houses. Agent: Savills and Dillon Marshall. Price: from €500,000.

Djouce Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €500,000.

Silver Vale, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed detached and semidetached houses due to be released in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €735,000.

Bellevue Rise, Bellevue Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses, two-bed bungalows and two- and three- bedroom duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: from €750,000.

Melwood, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €750,000.

Kingstone Manor, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €755,000.

Struan Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Restored five-bed period house and four new-build detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: four-beds from €1.25m.

Aldborough Manor, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes due to be released in spring. Joint agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Forkin Property.

Alderwood at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed end- terrace, semidetached and detached houses due for release in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Four-bed detached houses available. Agent: DNG.

Mariner's Point, Wicklow
Mariner's Point, Wicklow

Mariners Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed semidetached and detached house available. Joint agents: Savills and Forkin Property. Price: from €475,000.

Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes due to be released in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four- and five-bed houses to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Kildare

Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses selling off plans. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €330,000.

Coach Road, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property. Prices: from €350,000.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Two-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €365,000.

Hereford Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed properties selling off plans. Price: from €395,000.

Williams Grove, Ardclough, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan Property. Prices: from €500,000.

Rathasker Lane, Naas, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agent: Coonan Property and Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly. Prices: from €530,000.

Capdoo Grange, Clane, Co Kildare. Four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan Property and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Prices: from €730,000.

Ard na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed duplexes and apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Coonan Property. Price: from €420,000.

Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released later this year. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. Price: from €460,000.

Station Walk, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Jordan Auctioneers. Price: from €525,000.

Coach Road Meadows, Clane, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly.

The Willows Westfield, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Four one-bed apartments and four two-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.

Racecourse Gate, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.

Cearbhall Court, Limerick Road, Naas, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments, two-bed terraced houses and three-bed duplexes and terraced houses available. Agent: Lisney.

Lyreen Meadows, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed bungalows, semidetached and detached houses to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.

Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses due to be released in summer. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property.

Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and duplexes available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and CME.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed properties due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Páirc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments and houses due to be released in spring. Joint agents: Coonan Property and DNG Doyle.

Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses, Joint agents: Coonan Property and CME.

Tubberleigh, Kildangan, Co Kildare. Three-bed semidetached houses and four-bed bungalows due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property.

Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property.

Shackleton Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Meath

Ballycarn Lodge, Enfield, Co Meath. Two-bed terraced bungalows available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Edward Carey Property. Price: from €370,000.

Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath. Three-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and T&J Gavigan Estate Agents. Price: from €410,000.

The Willows, Dunshaughlin
The Willows, Dunshaughlin

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Three-bed terraced and end-terrace houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price: from €445,000.

Bailey Hill, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan. Price: from €447,500.

Kilcarn Woods, Navan, Co Meath. Four-bed houses due to be released in spring/summer. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan.

Robinrath, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer 2025. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan.

Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Loughmore Wood, Killeen Castle, Co Meath. Three-bed bungalows and five-bed detached houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments and houses due to be released in spring. Joint agents: Coonan Property and Dillon Marshall.

Cork

Clonmore, Mallow, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork. Prices: from €295,000 (with maximum discount applied).

Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €325,000.

Lakeview, Midleton Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: from €350,000.

Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €350,000.

Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bedroom houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. Price: from €390,000.

Rockgate, Midleton, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €420,000.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Three- and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: from €440,000.

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: from €485,000.

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork
Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork

Cnoic Eoin, Coachford, Co Cork. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €530,000.

Avila, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork. One, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €575,000.

Hettyfield Gardens, Douglas, Cork. Four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.1m.

Cuan, Well Road, Douglas, Cork. Five-bed detached house. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.295m.

Ecklinville, Orchard Road, Cork. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.495m.

Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Ballycannon Woods, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

Convent View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Clonmore, Mallow, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork. Prices: from €295,000 (with maximum discount applied).

The Mews at Drake’s Point, Crosshaven, Co Cork. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Millboro, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Vicars Glebe, Coachford, Co Cork. Three-bed townhouses and semidetached houses due to be released in March. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Woodfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Bayly, Douglas, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills.

Longview, Ballyvolane, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €435,000.

Foxwarren, Moneygourney, Douglas, Co Cork. Four- and five-bed detached houses available. Price: from €970,000.

The View, Carr’s Hill, Douglas, Co Cork. One- and two-bed apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Savills.

Heathfield, Ballincollig, Cork. Two-, three-bed and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.

Elsewhere

Ard Raithní, Bearna, Co Galway. One- and two-bed apartments available set to be released this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Cnoc an Chaisleáin, Oranmore, Co Galway. Three-and four-bed semidetached and four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Nyne Park, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Warren McCreery Auctioneers. Price: from €420,000.

Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to launch in spring. Agent: Savills.

Gort Mell, Old Slane Road, Drogheda, Co Louth. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Usher's Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth
Usher's Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth

Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €370,000.

Norhalton, Dundalk, Co Louth. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Price range: €330,000-€490,000.

An Lochán, Summerhill, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three-bed detached and semidetached houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Knight Frank.

Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €385,000-€480,000.

Tyrells Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released soon. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Leahy Auctioneers.

Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses, duplexes and apartments set to be released this year. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Quain.

Greville Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Price: €310,000.

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick
An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three- and four- bed houses due to be released this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Churchfields, Clonattin, Gorey, Co Wexford. Three- and four-bed showhouses (including contents) available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella. Price: €420,000 for three-bed, €474,000 for four-bed.

