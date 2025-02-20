New homes: comprehensive guide to what’s for sale in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cork and around the State

Dublin

Danehill Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: One-beds from €385,000, two-beds from €515,000.

Wilkinsons Brook, Hollystown, Dublin 15. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available under Affordable Purchase Scheme. Price range (reduction from open market value): €320,000-€399,500.

Barnwell Park, Hansfield, Dublin 15. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €330,000-€590,000.

Domville, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall. Price: from €410,000.

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €480,000.

Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22. Two- and three-bed terraced houses and four-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices: from €435,000.

Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed midterrace, end-terrace, semidetached and detached houses available, and apartments and duplexes to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €485,000-€580,000.

Drumnigh Oaks, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: O’Farrell Cleere. Price: from €860,000.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Three-bed terraced house and one-bed bungalows available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €500,000-€780,000.

Shore Club, Beach Road, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €515,000.

Parklands, Citywest, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced and end-terrace houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €540,000.

Graydon, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €520,000.

Cornerpark, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €525,000.

Barnhill Place, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range for apartments: €525,000-€1.4m. Price for houses: €1.525m.

The Crest at Skylark

Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Noel Kelly Auctioneers.

Carricail, Carrickmines, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €535,000.

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed terraced, end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills.

Rosemount Place, Malahide Road, Beaumont, Dublin 5. Two-bed penthouse apartment available. Agent: DNG. Price: €550,000.

Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Two- and four-bedroom houses and apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €575,000-€1.6m.

Abbey Green, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €590,000-€725,000.

Kingswood Court, Kingswood, Dublin 24. Four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price from: €590,000.

The Gardens, Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Stanley’s. Price range: €595,000- €1.15m.

Haley’s Hill, Malahide Road, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Grimes New Homes. Price: Three-beds from €620,000 and four-beds from €760,000.

Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in April. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price: from €625,000.

Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and O’Farrell Cleere. Price: from €675,000.

Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Three-bed-plus-study terraced and semidetached houses and two-bedroom apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney. Price: Three-beds from €925,000, apartments from €660,000.

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.

Clay Farm Apartments, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available and one-, two- and three-bed apartments due for release in autumn. Agent: Savills. Price: houses from €700,000.

106 Goatstown Road, Dublin 14. Three-bed apartment available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €795,000-€825,000.

Laurel Manor, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16. Four-bed showhouses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €800,000.

Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin

Ashcourt, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from: €425,000.

Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €820,000-€1.075m.

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. One-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed penthouses available. Joint agent: Savills and Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: from €825,000.

55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €850,000.

Brennanstown Wood, Dublin 18. Two- bed penthouse available. Agent: Savills. Price: €995,000.

Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin

Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: from €925,000.

Towerview Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €825,000-€950,000.

Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €950,000-€1.3m.

Lansdowne Place, Lansdowne Road, Dublin 4. One-bed apartment, three-bed duplexes and four-bed penthouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Savills. Price range: €825,000-€2m.

Glencairn Gate, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in summer. Agent: Savills.

Cherry Lane, Cherrywood Village, Dublin 18. Two four-bed end-terrace houses available (€875,000 and €975,000) and two-, three- and four-bed houses, three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments due for release in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Two- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €1.025m-€1.625m.

Greenwood, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.15m.

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.2m.

Donnybrook Gardens, Greenfield Park, Dublin 4. Two-bed-plus-study apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €1.125m.

Annefield Manor, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Five-bed house available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €1.8m.

Somerton, Monkstown Village, Co Dublin. One four-bed house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €1.88m.

St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Four-bed-plus-study houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €2.4m.

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. One-, two- and three-bed houses to be released under Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.

Wilson Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Four-bed-plus-study semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG.

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Four-bed semidetached and terraced houses, three-bed midterrace houses and duplexes, and two-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG.

The Tides, Malahide, Co Dublin. One three-bed show apartment available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Aderrig, Adamstown

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Rathgar Villas, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Four- and five-bed terraced houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

40 Park, Herbert Park, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in late 2025. Agent: Lisney.

Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.525m.

The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and end-terrace houses due to be released in March. Agent: Savills.

Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €480,000.

Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses to be released in autumn. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.

Rockville Manor, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses due to be released in autumn. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.

Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed-plus-study houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Shanaganagh Vale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Four-bed detached houses to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Boroimhe Hazel, Swords, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, end-terrace and detached houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Orby Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Church Fields, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed houses due to be released under the Affordable Purchase Scheme in the spring. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Lockhouse Way, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, duplexes and houses due to be released in March/April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses due to be released in March/April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Sandymount Place, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Parklands Pointe, Citywest, Dublin 24. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released soon. Agent: Knight Frank.

Citywest Park, Citywest, Dublin 24. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed houses due to launch in spring. Agent: Knight Frank.

Dolmen Lane, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes due to be released this year. Agent: Knight Frank.

Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Rockville Manor, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed semidetached and terraced houses, duplexes and apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Shanganagh Castle Estate, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.

Wicklow

Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses and one- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: one-beds from €275,000, two-beds from €325,000, three-beds from €450,000 and four-beds from €575,000.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. One- and two-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €275,000-€575,000.

Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: two-beds from €410,000 and three-beds from €450,000.

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €450,000-€975,000.

Sea Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes and houses. Agent: Savills and Dillon Marshall. Price: from €500,000.

Djouce Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €500,000.

Silver Vale, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed detached and semidetached houses due to be released in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €735,000.

Bellevue Rise, Bellevue Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses, two-bed bungalows and two- and three- bedroom duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: from €750,000.

Melwood, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €750,000.

Kingstone Manor, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €755,000.

Struan Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Restored five-bed period house and four new-build detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: four-beds from €1.25m.

Aldborough Manor, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Tinakilly Park, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes due to be released in spring. Joint agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Forkin Property.

Alderwood at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed end- terrace, semidetached and detached houses due for release in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Four-bed detached houses available. Agent: DNG.

Mariner's Point, Wicklow

Mariners Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed semidetached and detached house available. Joint agents: Savills and Forkin Property. Price: from €475,000.

Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes due to be released in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four- and five-bed houses to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.

Kildare

Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses selling off plans. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €330,000.

Coach Road, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property. Prices: from €350,000.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Two-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €365,000.

Hereford Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed properties selling off plans. Price: from €395,000.

Williams Grove, Ardclough, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan Property. Prices: from €500,000.

Rathasker Lane, Naas, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agent: Coonan Property and Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly. Prices: from €530,000.

Capdoo Grange, Clane, Co Kildare. Four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan Property and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Prices: from €730,000.

Ard na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed duplexes and apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Coonan Property. Price: from €420,000.

Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released later this year. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. Price: from €460,000.

Station Walk, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Jordan Auctioneers. Price: from €525,000.

Coach Road Meadows, Clane, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly.

The Willows Westfield, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Four one-bed apartments and four two-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.

Racecourse Gate, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.

Cearbhall Court, Limerick Road, Naas, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments, two-bed terraced houses and three-bed duplexes and terraced houses available. Agent: Lisney.

Lyreen Meadows, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed bungalows, semidetached and detached houses to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.

Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses due to be released in summer. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property.

Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and duplexes available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and CME.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed properties due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Páirc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments and houses due to be released in spring. Joint agents: Coonan Property and DNG Doyle.

Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses, Joint agents: Coonan Property and CME.

Tubberleigh, Kildangan, Co Kildare. Three-bed semidetached houses and four-bed bungalows due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property.

Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property.

Shackleton Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Meath

Ballycarn Lodge, Enfield, Co Meath. Two-bed terraced bungalows available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Edward Carey Property. Price: from €370,000.

Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath. Three-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and T&J Gavigan Estate Agents. Price: from €410,000.

The Willows, Dunshaughlin

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Three-bed terraced and end-terrace houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price: from €445,000.

Bailey Hill, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan. Price: from €447,500.

Kilcarn Woods, Navan, Co Meath. Four-bed houses due to be released in spring/summer. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan.

Robinrath, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer 2025. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan.

Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Loughmore Wood, Killeen Castle, Co Meath. Three-bed bungalows and five-bed detached houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.

Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments and houses due to be released in spring. Joint agents: Coonan Property and Dillon Marshall.

Cork

Clonmore, Mallow, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork. Prices: from €295,000 (with maximum discount applied).

Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €325,000.

Lakeview, Midleton Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: from €350,000.

Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €350,000.

Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bedroom houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. Price: from €390,000.

Rockgate, Midleton, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €420,000.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Three- and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: from €440,000.

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: from €485,000.

Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork

Cnoic Eoin, Coachford, Co Cork. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €530,000.

Avila, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork. One, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €575,000.

Hettyfield Gardens, Douglas, Cork. Four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.1m.

Cuan, Well Road, Douglas, Cork. Five-bed detached house. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.295m.

Ecklinville, Orchard Road, Cork. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.495m.

Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Ballycannon Woods, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

Convent View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Clonmore, Mallow, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork. Prices: from €295,000 (with maximum discount applied).

The Mews at Drake’s Point, Crosshaven, Co Cork. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Millboro, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Vicars Glebe, Coachford, Co Cork. Three-bed townhouses and semidetached houses due to be released in March. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Woodfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Bayly, Douglas, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills.

Longview, Ballyvolane, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €435,000.

Foxwarren, Moneygourney, Douglas, Co Cork. Four- and five-bed detached houses available. Price: from €970,000.

The View, Carr’s Hill, Douglas, Co Cork. One- and two-bed apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Savills.

Heathfield, Ballincollig, Cork. Two-, three-bed and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.

Elsewhere

Ard Raithní, Bearna, Co Galway. One- and two-bed apartments available set to be released this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Cnoc an Chaisleáin, Oranmore, Co Galway. Three-and four-bed semidetached and four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Nyne Park, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Warren McCreery Auctioneers. Price: from €420,000.

Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to launch in spring. Agent: Savills.

Gort Mell, Old Slane Road, Drogheda, Co Louth. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Usher's Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth

Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €370,000.

Norhalton, Dundalk, Co Louth. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Price range: €330,000-€490,000.

An Lochán, Summerhill, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three-bed detached and semidetached houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Knight Frank.

Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €385,000-€480,000.

Tyrells Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released soon. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Leahy Auctioneers.

Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses, duplexes and apartments set to be released this year. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Quain.

Greville Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Price: €310,000.

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three- and four- bed houses due to be released this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Churchfields, Clonattin, Gorey, Co Wexford. Three- and four-bed showhouses (including contents) available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella. Price: €420,000 for three-bed, €474,000 for four-bed.