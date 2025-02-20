New homes: comprehensive guide to what’s for sale in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Cork and around the State

Dublin
Danehill Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: One-beds from €385,000, two-beds from €515,000.
Wilkinsons Brook, Hollystown, Dublin 15. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available under Affordable Purchase Scheme. Price range (reduction from open market value): €320,000-€399,500.
Barnwell Park, Hansfield, Dublin 15. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €330,000-€590,000.
Domville, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Marshall. Price: from €410,000.
Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €480,000.
Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22. Two- and three-bed terraced houses and four-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: DNG. Prices: from €435,000.
Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed midterrace, end-terrace, semidetached and detached houses available, and apartments and duplexes to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €485,000-€580,000.
Drumnigh Oaks, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: O’Farrell Cleere. Price: from €860,000.
Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Three-bed terraced house and one-bed bungalows available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €500,000-€780,000.
Shore Club, Beach Road, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €515,000.
Parklands, Citywest, Dublin 24. Four-bed terraced and end-terrace houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €540,000.
Graydon, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €520,000.
Cornerpark, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed end-terrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €525,000.
Barnhill Place, Dalkey, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range for apartments: €525,000-€1.4m. Price for houses: €1.525m.
Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Noel Kelly Auctioneers.
Carricail, Carrickmines, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €535,000.
Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed terraced, end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills.
Rosemount Place, Malahide Road, Beaumont, Dublin 5. Two-bed penthouse apartment available. Agent: DNG. Price: €550,000.
Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Two- and four-bedroom houses and apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €575,000-€1.6m.
Abbey Green, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €590,000-€725,000.
Kingswood Court, Kingswood, Dublin 24. Four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price from: €590,000.
The Gardens, Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Stanley’s. Price range: €595,000- €1.15m.
Haley’s Hill, Malahide Road, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Grimes New Homes. Price: Three-beds from €620,000 and four-beds from €760,000.
Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in April. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price: from €625,000.
Seamount Rise, Malahide, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and O’Farrell Cleere. Price: from €675,000.
Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Three-bed-plus-study terraced and semidetached houses and two-bedroom apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney. Price: Three-beds from €925,000, apartments from €660,000.
Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.
Clay Farm Apartments, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available and one-, two- and three-bed apartments due for release in autumn. Agent: Savills. Price: houses from €700,000.
106 Goatstown Road, Dublin 14. Three-bed apartment available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €795,000-€825,000.
Laurel Manor, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16. Four-bed showhouses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €800,000.
Ashcourt, Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from: €425,000.
Drumnigh Manor, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Five-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €820,000-€1.075m.
Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. One-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed penthouses available. Joint agent: Savills and Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: from €825,000.
55 Lad Lane, Dublin 2. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €850,000.
Brennanstown Wood, Dublin 18. Two- bed penthouse available. Agent: Savills. Price: €995,000.
Wellfield, Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: from €925,000.
Towerview Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €825,000-€950,000.
Thornhill Oaks, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €950,000-€1.3m.
Lansdowne Place, Lansdowne Road, Dublin 4. One-bed apartment, three-bed duplexes and four-bed penthouses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Savills. Price range: €825,000-€2m.
Glencairn Gate, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in summer. Agent: Savills.
Cherry Lane, Cherrywood Village, Dublin 18. Two four-bed end-terrace houses available (€875,000 and €975,000) and two-, three- and four-bed houses, three-bed duplexes and two-bed apartments due for release in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Two- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €1.025m-€1.625m.
Greenwood, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.15m.
Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.2m.
Donnybrook Gardens, Greenfield Park, Dublin 4. Two-bed-plus-study apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €1.125m.
Annefield Manor, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Five-bed house available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €1.8m.
Somerton, Monkstown Village, Co Dublin. One four-bed house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €1.88m.
St James, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Four-bed-plus-study houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €2.4m.
Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. One-, two- and three-bed houses to be released under Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: DNG.
Wilson Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. Four-bed-plus-study semidetached houses available. Agent: DNG.
Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG.
Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Four-bed semidetached and terraced houses, three-bed midterrace houses and duplexes, and two-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG.
The Tides, Malahide, Co Dublin. One three-bed show apartment available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Rathgar Villas, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Four- and five-bed terraced houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
40 Park, Herbert Park, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in late 2025. Agent: Lisney.
Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.525m.
The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced and end-terrace houses due to be released in March. Agent: Savills.
Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €480,000.
Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses to be released in autumn. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.
Rockville Manor, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses due to be released in autumn. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.
Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three-bed-plus-study houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.
Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.
Shanaganagh Vale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Four-bed detached houses to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.
Boroimhe Hazel, Swords, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, end-terrace and detached houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.
Orby Apartments, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Church Fields, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed houses due to be released under the Affordable Purchase Scheme in the spring. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Lockhouse Way, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, duplexes and houses due to be released in March/April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses due to be released in March/April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Sandymount Place, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Parklands Pointe, Citywest, Dublin 24. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in autumn. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One-, two- and three-bed apartments due to be released soon. Agent: Knight Frank.
Citywest Park, Citywest, Dublin 24. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.
Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed houses due to launch in spring. Agent: Knight Frank.
Dolmen Lane, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes due to be released this year. Agent: Knight Frank.
Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Kelly Walsh.
Rockville Manor, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed semidetached and terraced houses, duplexes and apartments due to be released in autumn. Agent: Kelly Walsh.
Shanganagh Castle Estate, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.
Wicklow
Causeway Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses and one- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: one-beds from €275,000, two-beds from €325,000, three-beds from €450,000 and four-beds from €575,000.
Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. One- and two-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €275,000-€575,000.
Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: two-beds from €410,000 and three-beds from €450,000.
Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. One-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €450,000-€975,000.
Sea Gardens, Bray, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes and houses. Agent: Savills and Dillon Marshall. Price: from €500,000.
Djouce Meadows, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Three-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €500,000.
Silver Vale, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed detached and semidetached houses due to be released in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €735,000.
Bellevue Rise, Bellevue Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses, two-bed bungalows and two- and three- bedroom duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: from €750,000.
Melwood, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €750,000.
Kingstone Manor, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €755,000.
Struan Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Restored five-bed period house and four new-build detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: four-beds from €1.25m.
Aldborough Manor, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Tinakilly Park, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes due to be released in spring. Joint agent: Hooke & MacDonald and Forkin Property.
Alderwood at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed end- terrace, semidetached and detached houses due for release in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Four-bed detached houses available. Agent: DNG.
Mariners Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed semidetached and detached house available. Joint agents: Savills and Forkin Property. Price: from €475,000.
Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes due to be released in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four- and five-bed houses to be released in autumn. Agent: Savills.
Kildare
Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses selling off plans. Agent: Coonan Property. Price: from €330,000.
Coach Road, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property. Prices: from €350,000.
Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Two-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €365,000.
Hereford Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed properties selling off plans. Price: from €395,000.
Williams Grove, Ardclough, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan Property. Prices: from €500,000.
Rathasker Lane, Naas, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agent: Coonan Property and Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly. Prices: from €530,000.
Capdoo Grange, Clane, Co Kildare. Four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan Property and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Prices: from €730,000.
Ard na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses and one-, two- and three-bed duplexes and apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Coonan Property. Price: from €420,000.
Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released later this year. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. Price: from €460,000.
Station Walk, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Jordan Auctioneers. Price: from €525,000.
Coach Road Meadows, Clane, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed semidetached houses and one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly.
The Willows Westfield, Leixlip, Co Kildare. Four one-bed apartments and four two-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.
Racecourse Gate, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty.
Cearbhall Court, Limerick Road, Naas, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments, two-bed terraced houses and three-bed duplexes and terraced houses available. Agent: Lisney.
Lyreen Meadows, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed bungalows, semidetached and detached houses to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.
Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses due to be released in summer. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property.
Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and duplexes available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and CME.
The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed properties due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Páirc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments and houses due to be released in spring. Joint agents: Coonan Property and DNG Doyle.
Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses, Joint agents: Coonan Property and CME.
Tubberleigh, Kildangan, Co Kildare. Three-bed semidetached houses and four-bed bungalows due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property.
Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer. Agent: Coonan Property.
Shackleton Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Meath
Ballycarn Lodge, Enfield, Co Meath. Two-bed terraced bungalows available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Edward Carey Property. Price: from €370,000.
Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath. Three-bed houses and two- and three-bed duplexes available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and T&J Gavigan Estate Agents. Price: from €410,000.
The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. Three-bed terraced and end-terrace houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price: from €445,000.
Bailey Hill, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan. Price: from €447,500.
Kilcarn Woods, Navan, Co Meath. Four-bed houses due to be released in spring/summer. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan.
Robinrath, Navan, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in summer 2025. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and REA T&J Gavigan.
Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.
Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Loughmore Wood, Killeen Castle, Co Meath. Three-bed bungalows and five-bed detached houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Coonan Property.
Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments and houses due to be released in spring. Joint agents: Coonan Property and Dillon Marshall.
Cork
Clonmore, Mallow, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available under the Affordable Purchase Scheme. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork. Prices: from €295,000 (with maximum discount applied).
Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €325,000.
Lakeview, Midleton Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: from €350,000.
Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €350,000.
Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bedroom houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed. Price: from €390,000.
Rockgate, Midleton, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €420,000.
Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Three- and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: from €440,000.
Abbey Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices: from €485,000.
Cnoic Eoin, Coachford, Co Cork. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: €530,000.
Avila, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork. One, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €575,000.
Hettyfield Gardens, Douglas, Cork. Four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.1m.
Cuan, Well Road, Douglas, Cork. Five-bed detached house. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.295m.
Ecklinville, Orchard Road, Cork. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €1.495m.
Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Ballycannon Woods, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Cork and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.
Convent View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
The Mews at Drake’s Point, Crosshaven, Co Cork. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Millboro, Kerry Pike, Cork. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Vicars Glebe, Coachford, Co Cork. Three-bed townhouses and semidetached houses due to be released in March. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Woodfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Bayly, Douglas, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills.
Longview, Ballyvolane, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €435,000.
Foxwarren, Moneygourney, Douglas, Co Cork. Four- and five-bed detached houses available. Price: from €970,000.
The View, Carr’s Hill, Douglas, Co Cork. One- and two-bed apartments due to be released in March. Agent: Savills.
Heathfield, Ballincollig, Cork. Two-, three-bed and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to be released in spring. Agent: Savills.
Elsewhere
Ard Raithní, Bearna, Co Galway. One- and two-bed apartments available set to be released this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Cnoc an Chaisleáin, Oranmore, Co Galway. Three-and four-bed semidetached and four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Nyne Park, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Warren McCreery Auctioneers. Price: from €420,000.
Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to launch in spring. Agent: Savills.
Gort Mell, Old Slane Road, Drogheda, Co Louth. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.
Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €370,000.
Norhalton, Dundalk, Co Louth. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Price range: €330,000-€490,000.
An Lochán, Summerhill, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three-bed detached and semidetached houses due to be released in spring. Agent: Knight Frank.
Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €385,000-€480,000.
Tyrells Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Two-, three- and four-bed houses due to be released soon. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Leahy Auctioneers.
Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Two-, three- and four-bed houses, duplexes and apartments set to be released this year. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Quain.
Greville Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Two-, three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses. Agent: Savills. Price: €310,000.
An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three- and four- bed houses due to be released this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Churchfields, Clonattin, Gorey, Co Wexford. Three- and four-bed showhouses (including contents) available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella. Price: €420,000 for three-bed, €474,000 for four-bed.