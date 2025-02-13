High-spec modern home with superb terrace views over Dublin Bay for €1.425m

Address : Talbot House, Talbot Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €1,425,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Perched on an elevated site, tucked off Killiney Hill on Talbot Road, is Talbot House, Killiney, Co Dublin, a contemporary three-bedroom high-spec home. It was designed by architectural firm Keenan Lynch, with the brief to have “an indoor, outdoor feel that maximised views of the sea”.

As the owners had spent considerable time in Australia, they took inspiration from their travels there, and the result saw an inverted house whereby the three bedrooms lie at ground level allowing living accommodation upstairs to take full advantage of the maritime views of Dublin Bay.

Front terrace off the living area

Views to Dublin Bay

They describe the project as an endeavour of “love, tears and sweat”. One of the biggest milestones was the excavation of the site, which at the time had a small cottage in situ. It was underpinned by bedrock, which all had to be cleared, before the substantial 166sq m (1,787sq ft) property could be constructed.

No expense was spared with interior specifications that include zoned underfloor heating, thermally broken aluminium roof lights – to improve insulation and energy efficiency – along with Danish timber/aluminium windows and external doors, while the entire house also has a zoned audio system.

Hallway that leads up to the living and dining spaces

Main bedroom

The property has three bathrooms

There are two doubles and good-sized single bedroom at garden level. The spacious main bedroom has a generous en suite and fitted wardrobes, while the second double room features a walk-in-wardrobe and sits adjacent to the bathroom and the third bedroom.

Upstairs, accessed by an impressive staircase flanked with a frameless glass balustrade, it becomes apparent why this house is inverted. The seamless link between indoor and outdoor spaces – divided by two sets of French doors – allows for a great entertaining space on both terraces, one of which has views of maritime traffic on Dublin Bay.

Kitchen

The living space is centred by a gas fire

Upstairs has wall-to-ceiling windows and French doors

The living area, centred by a stainless steel gas fire, which owners say “is a great place to sit with a glass of wine while observing storms outside”, is incredibly bright thanks to wall-to-ceiling glazing that bounces light off the Crema Marfil polished marble flooring. Details such as a recessed alcove for a flatscreen television, and pocket doors that can be closed off for privacy from the kitchen, are indications of the level of detail in its overall design.

The kitchen by Langrell Furniture, devoid of upper units, allowing a streamlined contemporary feel, has a large aluminium roof light illuminating the space, which has picturesque views of Killiney Hill Park and Dublin Bay. The featured white Corian countertops are also used in the good-sized utility room, which has access to the rear garden terrace.

Rear dining patio

A rocky granite outcrop frames the rear outdoor space

Also accessed from the living space upstairs, this west-facing garden terrace benefits from sunshine for much of the day. Here, large stone tiles, topped with raised planters, provide a private, intimate place for barbecues, with added interest from the exposed underlying granite bedrock.

Its Ber is B3, and energy is provided by a gas-fired combi boiler, with thermal insulation from double-glazed windows.

Its location is one of its real selling points of this granite-faced structure, and why owners have loved their time here. “I started sea swimming during Covid, and by taking a right-of-way path you will be at the beach for a swim in about six minutes, where a new [Hot Box] sauna has been installed,” the owner says.

For a pint and a bite to eat, the Druid’s Chair pub is within a stone’s throw, and a 10-minute stroll will have you in the picturesque seaside village of Dalkey, which has a great selection of pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Owners, who are upsizing with a growing family, say it was a really happy home “and a bit of a sanctuary on top of Killiney Hill”. They are in search of another project and have placed their turnkey home on the market, through estate agent Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.425 million.