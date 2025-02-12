Detached home surrounded by countryside just outside Greystones for €1.65m

Address : Sallywood, Templecarrig, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €1,650,000 Agent : DNG

Not far from Greystones is Sallywood, a house that feels like it is in the heart of the country, although it is a short drive from Greystones, Delgany village and the N11.

The 376sq m (4,047sq ft) four-bedroom detached house – plus a 32sq m (344sq ft) integral garage and 38sq m (409sq ft) attic – on two acres has uninterrupted views across fields to the sea, potential for outbuildings to be developed and a small paddock where a family could keep a pony.

Built in 2005, it was bought in 2015 by the current owner for €1.35 million, the Property Price Register shows. Sallywood at Templecarrig, Delgany, Greystones, Co Wicklow, is now for sale seeking €1.65 million through DNG. There are views of the Little Sugarloaf behind Sallywood, which is bordered by part of the Belmont Demesne.

It’s a modern house with simple, unfussy decor: mostly painted white, it’s floored downstairs with a handsome polished timber parquet throughout.

A few rooms with floor-to-ceiling glazed doors and windows and two small balconies upstairs – one at the front, one at the back – take advantage of the views; there’s potential for new owners to convert an integral garage at the front of the house to make even more of the views.

A new condensing boiler was added four years ago to the house, which has oil-fired central heating and a B3 Ber. The house has a septic tank and well water supply.

A wide double-height entrance hall looks straight through to the large back garden through a wall of floor-to-ceiling glazed doors/windows. Three of the home’s four bedrooms are on the left of the hall, with all the general living spaces on the right, entered through folding double doors.

The main reception room is the lounge, a wide room looking over the back garden. It has an open fireplace with a stone mantelpiece. The TV room off the reception room has the best of the home’s sea views, with a floor-to-ceiling window looking over the front garden to the sea in the distance. It has a gas-effect fireplace and built-in shelving, as does a study opening off the lounge beside it.

Folding double doors open off the far side of the lounge into the kitchen/dining/sunroom that runs from nearly the front to the back of the house. The country-style kitchen has a tiled floor, a timber-topped movable island and stone countertops. A breakfast bar divides it from the dining area; this opens through glass double doors into an octagonal garden room opening into the back garden.

Sallywood is a house with a lot of space: doors off the kitchen towards the front of the house open into rooms which include a good-sized larder with a large wine rack, a utility room, a toilet and a boot room. Doors from here open into a large garage with a sliding door. New owners could convert this into another livingroom with a window taking advantage of the uninterrupted views across fields to the sea.

There are three double bedrooms at the other side of the house, all en suite. The room to the front has sea views, a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite, while the one at the back has built-in wardrobes and glazed French doors opening on to the garden.

Stairs from the front hall lead up to a galleried landing lined with under-eaves bookshelves. The main bedroom at one side has a large walk-in wardrobe, large bathroom with a corner bath and shower – and the small glass-walled balcony looking over the front. A door from here opens into a small storage room and from here, there is access to a floored attic space.

On the other side of a galleried landing is a good-sized room filled with the owner’s paintings: dubbed a games room by the agent, it could be a studio or bedroom. A glass-walled balcony looks over the back garden.

A sandstone patio the width of the house opens on to a large lawn, fenced off more or less halfway to keep pets safe. It is not, the owner says, a manicured garden, but “it’s a paradise for birds”. A gravel path at the side of the garden leads around through the mature trees and bushes which surround the lawn. The little Sugar Loaf, which looks down on the Belmont Demesne, can be glimpsed through the trees.

Outbuildings at the front, formerly used a stables, add up to 84sq m (904 sq ft) and have potential subject to planning permission to be converted into more accommodation.

A paddock at the front of the house has an open-sided hay barn/shelter that could provide space for a pony. A long driveway off Templecarrig Road leads up to the house, where there is lots of room for parking. The owner, who is downsizing to live in Greystones, plans to keep four acres of land further down the hill for horses of her own: new gates will separate this from Sallywood’s two acres of land.

Access to Sallywood from the N11 is the Glenview Hotel exit nine, via Ballydonagh Road, bypassing both the Bray and Greystones exits.