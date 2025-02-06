New phase of Leixlip development named after 18th-century mill founder from €460,000

Address : Harpur Lane, Leixlip Village, Co Kildare Price : €460,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald/Coonan Property

Harpur Lane is a development of high-quality houses, apartments and duplex units in Leixlip, Co Kildare, built by Cairn Homes and named after Thomas Harpur, the co-founder of a renowned cotton and linen printing mill in the town in the 18th century.

Just down the road from Harpur Lane, along a road surrounded by lime trees, the historic Leixlip Gate leads into the magnificent Castletown Estate, Ireland’s first house built in the Palladian style, and Harpur’s textile work can still be seen here.

The first phase of Harpur Lane, comprising 119 houses and 73 apartments and duplexes, went on sale in 2022, proving very popular, and now Cairn is releasing the next phase of the development, with two-, three- and four-bedroom homes on offer in this picturesque village just a 30-minute drive from Dublin city centre. The joint selling agents are Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. An open viewing is taking place on Saturday (February 8th) and Sunday (9th) from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare

Livingroom

kitchen and dining area

Harpur Lane

The two-bed terraces measure 91.6sq m (986sq ft) and are priced from €460,000; the three-bed terraced homes measure 116.5-117.25sq m (1,254-1,262sq ft) and start from €495,000; and the three-bed semidetached homes are measuring 116.5sq m (1,254sq ft) start at €530,000. All homes have energy-efficient heat pump system, extensive insulation and high-performance windows, giving them a comfortable A2 Ber rating.

The interiors of Harpur Lane have been designed and finished to very high standards, with an eye on smooth flow and efficient use of space to maximise every aspect of family life.

The sylvan setting of Harpur Lane will provide a big attraction for families looking to get the right balance between busy modern living and active rural life. The development, set on more than 28 acres, is designed to reflect the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside, with distinctive landscaped green areas, lawns and play and relaxation spaces, enhanced by biodiverse planting and specimen trees. The aim is for families to feel a connection with nature while staying plugged into the friendly, bustling neighbourhood of Leixlip.

Bathroom

Shower room

Bedroom

Leixlip is a scenic village with a range of cafes, restaurants and pubs, including the well-known Salmon Leap Inn. There are a number of good schools in the area, including Scoil Bhríde, Scoil Mhuire, Scoil Chearbhaill Uí Dhálaigh, Coláiste Chiarán and Leixlip Community School. The excellent Maynooth University is within easy reach. There’s an abundance of sports amenities, and nearby Carton House has two 18-hole championship golf courses. Water activities abound on both the river Liffey and Royal Canal.

Leixlip is close to the N4/M4, offering easy access to the M50 and to big shopping hubs including Liffey Valley, Carton retail park and Kildare Village. Dublin Bus services run regularly from the town, and train services from Leixlip Louisa Bridge station.