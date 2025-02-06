Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €420,000 to €725,000

New to the market in North Strand, Shankhill, Knocklyon, Dundrum and Portrane

5 Clonmore Terrace, North Strand, Dublin 3
Alanna Gallagher
Thu Feb 06 2025 - 05:00

€485,000, Property TeamLappin Estates

This is a smartly decorated terraced redbrick in a quiet cul-de-sac that overlooks the Royal Canal. There is pedestrian gated access to Clarke’s bridge on Summerhill Parade and vehicular access to both North Strand and Ballybough Road. The C1 Ber-rated residence is laid out as a two-bedroom, two-bathroom property that measures 103sq m (1,108sq ft) and has a converted attic, giving another 20sq m (215sq ft) of space.

On view: By appointment at propertyteam.ie

14 Shanganagh Grove, Shankill, Dublin 18
€725,000, DNG

Overlooking a green, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with converted attic is a fine family home. Measuring 153sq m (1,646sq ft), including attic, with a 42m-long back garden. It is within a short walk of Shankill Dart station and Shanganagh Park, and has garage space and gated off-street parking.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

5 Idrone Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16
€625,000, Lynam Auctioneers

This three-bed, two-bathroom, semidetached home has a good balance of living space and accommodation, all with large windows bathing it in light. At entrance level there are interconnecting living and family rooms, while across the hall is a home office and separate kitchen/breakfastroom. Upstairs there are two doubles and a spacious single in this D1 Ber-rated family home.

On view: By appointment at lynam.ie

41 Laurel Road, Dundrum, D14
€650,000, SherryFitzGerald

In need of modernisation with a G Ber rating, this three-bedroom, one bathroom dormer semi is light-filled and extends to 93sq m (1,001sq ft). Located in a great part of Dundrum for families looking for plenty of green space, local schools and good connectivity, the property includes a decent-sized south-facing garden.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

26 Seaview Park, Portrane, Co Dublin
€420,000, Robertson Estate Agents

This end-terrace three-bedroom house is in an estate beside the long sandy beach in this north-county town. Extending to about 118sq m (1,270sq ft), this property comes to market in turnkey condition and includes new kitchen, bathrooms, separate lounge and kitchen-cum-breakfastroom. There are partial sea views from the lounge and front bedrooms.

On view: By appointment at robertsonestates.ie

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

