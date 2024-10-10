Double-fronted Victorian gem on Belgrave Square in Rathmines for €2.5m

Belgrave Square, equidistant from the villages of Rathmines and Ranelagh, is accessed from Castlewood Avenue, the chestnut-lined road linking the two prime Dublin 6 villages.
The square dates from about 1851, when a field with a river running through it was replaced with terraces of imposing redbrick houses, while still retaining a green space at its core. The square was once the epicentre of Dublin “flatlands”, where many a student had digs in the 1980s and 1990s, and is now as popular as its namesake in London’s fashionable Belgravia district.
The westerly side of the square – and the last to be developed – is quiet with cars having little reason to pass unless they are carting neighbours to and from their homes.
Number 30 Belgrave Square West, which is Ber-exempt, is in walk-in condition has been launched to the market by DNG, seeking €2.5 million. Its position at the end of the terrace means its west-facing garden has direct access from the small lane of Belgrave Place, negating the need to traipse through the property if landscaping or hosting an outdoor party.
When it was last up for sale in 1998, the impressive double-fronted Victorian gem was in nine self-contained units; a reminder of its bygone flatland days. It’s now back to its former glory and there’s not an inch out of place within its 270sq m (2,906sq ft) of floor space.
It has two floors over basement, with three reception rooms off a well-lit hallway, which has remarkable ceiling details. To the right are interconnecting reception rooms laid out as a diningroom and drawingroom, while to the left is a third reception room. The three rooms at this level run the full depth of the house and are in use as a study/livingroom, boasting ornate plasterwork and period fireplaces.
Rooms at garden level – with external access under the imposing steps out front – include a contemporary kitchen and breakfast area, with an adjacent living area that has the benefit of a natural stone fireplace and underfloor heating. A shower room and entrance lobby complete downstairs.
Upstairs, beyond an impressive stained-glass window on the return lie four bedrooms on the first floor. The principal overlooks the front garden and all four double bedrooms share a spacious fully tiled family bathroom.
The property also benefits from being just 10 steps from Belgrave Square Park. The well-maintained square park surrounded by mature trees has a playground and is a popular amenity for local children and dog walkers.
In terms of connectivity, the property is about a 10-minute walk from Luas stations at Beechwood and Ranelagh, while the vicinity has a number of premier schools such as Kildare Place, Alexandra College, Sandford Park, and Muckross and Gonzaga colleges.