High-end Malahide apartment with views of Ireland’s Eye for €1.75m

Address : 8 The Tides, Coast Road, Malahide, Co Dublin Price : €1,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The last apartment at The Tides in Malahide is now for sale. The high-end development, on the site of the old Oscar Taylor’s restaurant and Island View hotel complex, was first brought to market in summer 2023.

Developers October Investments worked hard to create something special at this coastal location. The footprint would have allowed for up to 18 apartments, but company director David Daly and his son Paul were more interested in quality over quantity.

With architects Niall Brennan and Jude O’Loughlin on board, it was decided that they would build just nine apartments that would be aimed at empty nesters who were looking to trade down.

“We thought of all the obstacles this cohort might face and removed them,” says Paul Daly. “We wanted their lives in their new homes to be as stress-free as possible.”

They appear to have achieved just that. Nothing has been overlooked. Potential buyers may have their interest piqued by the village location or the sea views, but it’s the seemingly small details that have been winning them over.

From the minute you walk through the communal front door, there’s a feel of five-star hotel about the place. The blues and greys on the walls and plush carpets were chosen by interior designer Sara Cosgrove to mirror the landscape outside. There is a lift to every floor, and each apartment has a bronze number plate with a customised anchor design.

Where most new builds have their heat pumps on display on their balconies or gardens, The Tides has a designated room in the basement that houses each apartment’s unit. To avoid clutter in the living spaces, each home has its own storage room downstairs that would be similar in size to a small shed, and ideal for Christmas decorations, grandchildren’s toys, golf clubs and bicycles.

There is also a comms room where all TV and streaming services are wired into, so that there is no need for satellite dishes or cables running through the living areas.

Security was one of the priorities, according to Daly. Each apartment has a video intercom entry system, with the first buzzer at the outside gate, and then another at the front door to the building, meaning there are two points of defence before anyone even gets to your front door.

Number 8, a three-bed, three-bath apartment on the second floor, is for sale with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.75 million. It was the show apartment, so whoever buys it will benefit from the full Sara Cosgrove treatment.

The bedrooms are all doubles. Two are en suites with balconies that run the width of the apartment to join up with the living areas. The master bedroom is a horseshoe shape, with the wardrobes and the bathroom behind the bed.

The living space is open-plan and dual-aspect with engineered oak floors. The kitchen is by Nolans and comes with plenty of storage, as well as an island with “room for knees”, and a cascading marble worktop.

Each apartment comes with two parking spaces, one with an EV-charging point, as well as access to the large, landscaped garden.

Malahide Strand is right in front of the development, with a vista out to the Island Golf Club and Lambay. It is this very piece of coastline that influenced the work of painter Nathaniel Hone the Younger more than 100 years ago. Its ability to evoke awe remains strong a century on.