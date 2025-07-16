Look inside: Five-bed Edwardian with immaculate interior on Monkstown’s Eaton Square for €2.295m

Address : 15 Eaton Square, Monkstown, Co Dublin Price : €2,295,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Eaton Square is a major development in the seaside Dublin suburb of Monkstown, located just minutes from the popular bathing spot at Seapoint and the local Dart station. The square of redbrick homes is also just a short stroll to the villages of Blackrock and Monkstown. It’s an area that is always in demand, and houses here tend to only come to the market after their owners have raised their family.

The elegant semidetached Edwardian with a fine bay window at 15 Eaton Square has been reimagined for contemporary living by its current owners who invested considerable sums into upgrading and extending the now 250sq m (2,691sq ft) redbrick house. It was last on the market in 2017, when they purchased the five-bedroom house for €1.513 million, according to the Property Price Register.

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty has now launched 15 Eaton Square to the market, seeking €2.295 million.

Falling for its “space, light and peace”, the owners say it was in great condition when they bought it, but by 2021 they decided to put their own mark on the home to accommodate their family’s needs.

There is a view to the garden from the front hallway

Kitchen

Living space in the new extension

Informal dining space

Drawingroom

Diningroom

With the help of Stephen Nelson of Nona Architects, they took their dreams to fruition: “We really wanted to preserve the period features but also needed an entertaining space. I love to cook so we needed a functional kitchen while we also wanted to have a second living space for the children,” says the owner.

To achieve this, they extended to the rear, adding an informal dining and living space to facilitate the kitchen, which itself has a smart pantry allowing the open-plan layout to remain streamlined. To address additional light, the architect added a line of skylights adjacent to the kitchen, which, along with two sets of French doors to the garden, help bounce light throughout.

Formal reception rooms lie to the front in the form of interconnecting drawing and diningrooms. Here period details such as coving, ceiling roses and original fireplaces shine through, complimented by herringbone walnut parquet flooring underfoot. Views of the front garden are framed by bay windows that also look out over the private residents-only Eaton Park.

A Rhatigan and Hick kitchen takes centre stage in the rear living space. Accessed from both the front hallway and a set of steps from the formal diningroom, it has marble countertops, an Aga cooker, high-end appliances and a Quooker tap.

Upstairs are five bedrooms: four good-sized doubles and a single, which is used as a study. Back in 2021, when the owners were upgrading the property, they also tackled the attic, adding 24sq m (258sq ft) of floors pace. Plumbed for a bathroom, it has stairs access, storage in the eaves and built-in units. When it was being converted, the space was further insulated, so now the property has an improved Ber of B3.

The property has five bedrooms

Two sets of doors open out to the rear garden

Rear garden

The gardens were designed to have colour all year round with tulips, daffodils and hyacinth giving the first blooms each year, followed by whites and pinks from peony roses and hydrangea. There are also three olive trees, an apple and a crab apple tree.

Under the shade of the apple tree lies a smart barbecue, where the family have entertained over the years.

The owners say they get the sun in the back garden until late afternoon, after which it brightens up the garden to the front. In addition to the front garden, new owners will have access to the amenity of Eaton Park across the road.

There are many primary and secondary schools in the area as well as sporting venues covering everything from tennis and sailing to rugby and hockey. For those who love the sea, you can be splashing about underwater in the space of a four-minute walk from the property.