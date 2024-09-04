Elegant double-fronted Victorian with sleek, modern interior in Dublin 4, for €2.95m

Address : 83 Anglesea Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €2,950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's

Number 83 sits just before a bend in Anglesea Road and the interior echoes the outside in that the double-fronted Victorian, built in 1850, has a triangular aspect reflecting the twist in direction between the houses on the road.

The 301sq m (3,240sq ft) two floors over basement property has the wow factor in spades, from its impressive entrance with double flight of granite steps leading to the front door through a manicured garden of olive trees, ferns and smart granite cobble-lock underfoot.

Completely renovated and remodelled by a previous owner who was an interior designer, the current owner was obliged to do little more than install his furniture and unpack the suitcases. It will be the same for a prospective new buyer, who will have little to do other than settle in and luxuriate in the high-end surroundings. It is on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €2.95 million.

Stucco walls created by Italian craftsmen adorn the hallway and there’s the first glimpse of the herringbone oak floor reclaimed from a property in Essex that runs throughout the house. Interconnecting reception rooms lie to the left of the hall. They are light-filled and utterly luxurious, with intricate coving, elaborate ceiling roses and original marble fireplaces with slate and tile inset.

The current layout has the diningroom to the front and the drawingroom overlooking a serene garden with a baby grand in the corner to the rear. There’s a wonderful symmetry between these rooms, with the same fireplaces adorned with tall feature mirrors.

On the other side of the hall is a study that gives the first idea of the unique layout of the house. Shaped like a long isosceles triangle, it may be small and narrow, but it is perfectly formed. A bank of units and shelving with built-in desk, a fireplace and a tall, narrow window creates a beautiful room. At its end is a tiny vestibule with a loo tucked away.

On the first floor this room has been fitted out as a dressingroom, with more incredible-quality carpentry. On the return and the half landing above it are two beautifully restored stained-glass windows. All of the windows in the Ber-exempt property were replaced with double-glazed, heritage-style sash windows.

There are three bedrooms on this floor, all with solidly crafted built-in wardrobes, and the main bedroom has an en suite. There is another bathroom on the upper half-return.

In the basement there’s a high-end kitchen boasting Wolf appliances throughout, a Dutch brand usually found in restaurants. The kitchen cabinetry is finely done, with a detail of delicately filigreed wood at the top of the units, a large island with a walnut breakfast bar and, under the steps, a sleek wine cave with glass doors. There is access to the front of the property here too.

Behind the kitchen is a relaxed living area with a black marble fireplace and doors opening out on to an immaculate garden designed by Fionnuala Fallon, with white agapanthus and hydrangea falling over a semicircular lawn. A mature apple tree shedding a bounty of ripe apples hides the final surprise of this property – a barbecue deck leading to a generous garden room with its own bar, kitchenette and en suite. Behind the garden room is a large garage with a door opening out on to a lane.

One can imagine parties here, the bar in full flow, spilling out into the garden and into the basement level of the house – it’s clearly designed to maximise entertaining. Sitting directly opposite the entrance gates to Old Belvedere rugby club, the Dodder runs behind the house, Herbert Park and the RDS are nearby and it is located between Ballsbridge and Donnybrook, so loads of options for the finest of dining.